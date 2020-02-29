Tottenham Hotspur player says Mauricio Pochettino didn’t explain why he left him out

Toby Alderweireld is an important player for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld has told The Daily Mail that it hurt when he was left out of the team by then head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The Belgium International has also said that Pochettino did not give him any explanation why he did not play.

The 30-year-old was left out of the team last season, but he eventually regained his place in the team and played an important role in Tottenham reaching the final of the Champions League and finishing in the top four of the Premier League.

Alderweireld has hailed Pochettino for the work he did at Spurs, and he has said that the Argentine did not give him any reason why he was left out when he was.

Alderweireld told The Daily Mail: “It always hurts when you are left out. The manager never gave me any reasons. But I understand that.

“I am not the guy who knocks on his door and says: ‘Hey, what about me?’ I think that is very selfish.

“Let’s be honest, he brought this club to the next level and I am grateful for what he did for the club. I think everyone is.

"I just always thought - again it sounds like arrogance - that I will show I deserved to be in the team, and that’s what I did.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alderweireld has scored one goal and provided two assists in 26 Premier League matches and has played five times in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 30-year-old made 33 starts and one substitute appearances in the league and played 12 times in the Champions League for Spurs, according to WhoScored.