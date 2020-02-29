Quick links

Stephen Elliott mocks Rangers after tonight’s result, Michael Stewart shares ‘big concern’

Loïc Damour of Hearts and Craig Halkett of Hearts celebrate at the final whistle during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost tonight.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Stephen Elliott has mocked Rangers and their manager Steven Gerrard on Twitter.

The former Heart of Midlothian forward has made a sarcastic post about Rangers and their form since the mid-season winter break.

Elliott made the comment following the Gers’ defeat to Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this evening.

 

Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to dash Rangers’ hopes of winning the competition this season.

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has also given his reaction to the final result on Twitter, and he believes that lack of trophies under manager Gerrard is “a big concern”.

Ryan Kent of Rangers looks to break past Michael Smith of Hearts during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday evening, Hearts had 56% of the possession, took 12 shots of which six were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers had 44% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Sottish Premiership.

Oliver Bozanic of Hearts(C) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

