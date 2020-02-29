Stephen Elliott mocks Rangers after tonight’s result, Michael Stewart shares ‘big concern’

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have lost tonight.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Stephen Elliott has mocked Rangers and their manager Steven Gerrard on Twitter.

The former Heart of Midlothian forward has made a sarcastic post about Rangers and their form since the mid-season winter break.

Elliott made the comment following the Gers’ defeat to Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this evening.

Oliver Bozanic scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to dash Rangers’ hopes of winning the competition this season.

Former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has also given his reaction to the final result on Twitter, and he believes that lack of trophies under manager Gerrard is “a big concern”.

Rangers and Stevie G must be grateful for the winter break. Been very good since coming back from it!!!!! #ScottishCup — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 29, 2020

Thoroughly deserved win for Hearts on to another semi final. As for Rangers, well for all the undoubted progress under Gerrard there’s still no trophies and for the money spent that’s a big concern! — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) February 29, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday evening, Hearts had 56% of the possession, took 12 shots of which six were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers had 44% of the possession, took seven shots of which one was on target, and earned six corners, according to BBC Sport.

Rangers will return to action on Wednesday evening when they take on Hamilton Academical at Ibrox in the Sottish Premiership.