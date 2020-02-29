Quick links

SkySports pundit suggests ‘incredible’ Liverpool player as example for £3m Rangers man

Subhankar Mondal
Connor Goldson has been at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers since 2018.

Kris Boyd has used Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as an example for Rangers central defender Connor Goldson, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Goldson - who joined the Gers from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million - tends to overplay at times.

While praising the 27-year-old for keeping it simple and doing his job well against Sporting Braga in the Europa League on Wednesday evening, Boyd has used Liverpool central defender Van Dijk - who cost the Reds £75 million in transfer fees when they signed him from Southampton in January 2018, according to BBC Sport - as an example for him to follow.

 

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Goldson has been guilty of trying to overplay lately and show everyone he’s a good player. But what he’s good at is clearing any danger when it comes. That’s what the best defenders in the world do.

"People go on about Virgil van Dijk and how good he’s been for Liverpool for the past two seasons — and he has been incredible — but if you actually watch him in action he doesn’t do anything fancy.

“If Liverpool are under pressure, van Dijk heads it and kicks it away from his goal as far as he possibly can. He’s not afraid to just dump the ball into the opposition’s half and play from there.”

Stats

Goldson has played 27 times in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old former Shrewsbury Town central defender has also played eight games in the Europa League for the Gers this campaign, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

