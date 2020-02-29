Quick links

Everton

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

‘Should go all out for him’: Some fans react as club linked with Celtic 22-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
FC Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Daily Record, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Subscribe

Newcastle United and Manchester United are also claimed to want the 22-year-old French striker.

Some Everton fans have given their take on Twitter on speculation regarding Edouard.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between FC Kobenhavn and Celtic FC at Telia Parken on February 20, 2020 in...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 21 goals in the process.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for the Glasgow giants this campaign, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the youngster has scored 61 goals in 123 appearances in all appearances for the Scottish club in his career so far.

The Hoops are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, while Everton are looking to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch