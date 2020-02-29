‘Should go all out for him’: Some fans react as club linked with Celtic 22-year-old

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

Some Everton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Daily Record, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Edouard from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are also claimed to want the 22-year-old French striker.

Some Everton fans have given their take on Twitter on speculation regarding Edouard.

Below are some of the best comments:

Watch him every week, quality tweeted a few weeks back that we should go all out for him — Gary Barnes (@GaryBarnes1878) February 28, 2020

Get it sorted ASAP — TheBlues (@gflan02) February 27, 2020

Please be true @Everton — Ameen Nassir (@radar2032) February 27, 2020

Yip, looks good. We will take mcgregor and forest as well. Should cost about £20m all in — Danny Mulholland (@Super_Dan987) February 27, 2020

Yes please — Owen (@efcdoyley) February 27, 2020

I like dcl but this kid is far better — TheBlues (@gflan02) February 27, 2020

Going backwards again if true — ydna (@TillTomorow) February 27, 2020

He may be good but not that good. DCL RICHARDSON AND KEAN27 have far more potential. SPL has been a 2 team league for more than 50 years. Our aspirations must be for better quality in areas of weakness. RB CB RW CMA CMD GK LB. 23 man squad. Deadwood has to go first and foremost — Jeffrey hitchmough (@Jeffreyhitchmo1) February 27, 2020

I seen kris Boyd saying he’s good enough for the top teams in England. — Ste...Toffees!!! (@Everton1878Ste) February 27, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard has made 23 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic so far this season, scoring 21 goals in the process.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for the Glasgow giants this campaign, according to WhoScored.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the youngster has scored 61 goals in 123 appearances in all appearances for the Scottish club in his career so far.

The Hoops are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, while Everton are looking to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.