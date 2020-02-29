Quick links

Rennes boss responds to transfer talk for reported £50m Arsenal and Spurs target Eduardo Camavinga

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is pictured during the French L1 Football match between Rennes (SRFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), on August 18, 2019, at the Roazhon Park, in...
Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (L) fights for the ball with Saint-Etienne's French defender Harold Moukoudi during the French Ligue 1 football match between Stade Rennais...

Rennes manager Julien Stephan believes reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Eduardo Camavinga has the talent to play for an elite club, Estadio Deportivo report.

Camavinga has been linked with a host of Europe’s leading clubs.

The Daily Mail claim both Spurs and Arsenal are keen on his signature while French editorial L’Equipe say Tottenham failed with a bid for the youngster last summer.

Speaking to Estadio Deportivo, his manager Julien Stephan believes he has the potential to play for a top club but needs time to grow first.

"I think he has the potential to play in one of the best clubs and have a great career. However, you have to give him time to grow,” Stephen explained.

"He makes a big difference on the pitch. But I think he has to take several more steps. By continuing his progress and his evolution, he can have the qualities to evolve within a big club one day"

 

Camavinga has become a regular for Rennes this season.

The 17-year-old central midfielder has started 22 Ligue 1 games, posting one goal and one assist. He has an average 86.3% pass-accuracy rate.

Marca claim Real Madrid also seek a deal for him worth around £50 million.

Spurs and Arsenal have long sought top young players to develop accordingly.

Tottenham have had trouble in midfield this season with big-money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele only making 11 Premier League starts to date.

Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso have all lacked that x-factor this term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to start a new chapter under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners must invest in younger talent and afford patience at the Emirates Stadium.

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - August 10: Eduardo Camavinga #18 of Rennes during the Montpellier Vs Stade Rennes, French Ligue 1 regular season match at Stade de la Mosson on August 10th 2019 in...

