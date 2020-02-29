Peter Crouch hails Rangers man who 'comes alive' in Europe

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a huge result on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch has paid tribute to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Gers beat Braga 1-0 in Portugal on Wednesday evening to progress into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Despite bringing a 3-2 first-leg lead into the game, Rangers' hopes of advancing were on a knife edge.

Gerrard's side have dropped 10 points in the Premiership since January and their erratic form gave rise to suggestions that Braga might overturn the Ibrox defeat and progress.

But a second-half goal from Ryan Kent, coupled with a herculean defensive effort, saw the light Blues move into the next round.

Gerrard was a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, and former Reds striker Crouch has written in The Daily Mail that his old team-mate finds ways to succeed on big European nights.

He wrote: "His hopes of leading Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title may have evaporated in recent weeks but why can’t they go the distance in the Europa League?

"Are they the best team in the competition? No, but Liverpool were not the best team in the 2005 Champions League and that didn’t stop Stevie lifting the trophy.

"He comes alive for European nights. He might have a few more to enjoy in the coming months."

It's very poor that Rangers are 12 points behind Celtic - who were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday - in the Premiership but the Gers certainly do seem to have a resilience in Europe.

It's worth bearing in mind that they were eliminated at the first qualifying round by Progres under Pedro Caixinha in 2017, and for the club to be sitting in the last 16 is a huge sign of progress, pardon the pun.

Gerrard's side have a tricky last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen up next, but if Rangers have the belief then nothing can stop them.