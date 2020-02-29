Quick links

Rangers

Peter Crouch hails Rangers man who 'comes alive' in Europe

Shane Callaghan
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC celebrates victory with staff after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a huge result on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC celebrates victory with staff after the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de...

Peter Crouch has paid tribute to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Gers beat Braga 1-0 in Portugal on Wednesday evening to progress into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Subscribe

Despite bringing a 3-2 first-leg lead into the game, Rangers' hopes of advancing were on a knife edge.

Gerrard's side have dropped 10 points in the Premiership since January and their erratic form gave rise to suggestions that Braga might overturn the Ibrox defeat and progress.

 

But a second-half goal from Ryan Kent, coupled with a herculean defensive effort, saw the light Blues move into the next round.

Gerrard was a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, and former Reds striker Crouch has written in The Daily Mail that his old team-mate finds ways to succeed on big European nights.

He wrote: "His hopes of leading Rangers to the Scottish Premier League title may have evaporated in recent weeks but why can’t they go the distance in the Europa League?

"Are they the best team in the competition? No, but Liverpool were not the best team in the 2005 Champions League and that didn’t stop Stevie lifting the trophy.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"He comes alive for European nights. He might have a few more to enjoy in the coming months."

It's very poor that Rangers are 12 points behind Celtic - who were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday - in the Premiership but the Gers certainly do seem to have a resilience in Europe.

It's worth bearing in mind that they were eliminated at the first qualifying round by Progres under Pedro Caixinha in 2017, and for the club to be sitting in the last 16 is a huge sign of progress, pardon the pun.

Gerrard's side have a tricky last-16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen up next, but if Rangers have the belief then nothing can stop them.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch