Pep Guardiola has just paid Liverpool the biggest compliment yet

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has raved about Liverpool to The Daily Mail.

Liverpool are as many as 22 points clear of second-placed and defending champions City at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

It is only a matter of time before the Reds clinch the title in the Premier League era.

City will take on Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley Stadium in London this weekend.

Ahead of the match, Guardiola has said that Liverpool have been “extraordinary”, and that City want to “imitate them”.

Guardiola told The Daily Mail: “Liverpool have been extraordinary. We can learn from them. Our target is to imitate them."

Successful season

Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League this season, and it is only a matter of time before they win the title.

Although City still play arguably the most entertaining football, the Reds have been very effective and have answered all questions that have been asked of them.

Moreover, Liverpool are also unbeaten in the league this season, and there is a very good chance that they will not lose a single game now.