'Not bothered': Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target has one goal in 13 games

Head coach Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool is seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano...
Two Premier League giants, Liverpool and Arsenal, are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal's La Liga youngster Samu Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal CF reacts during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Villarreal CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on January 25, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

Samu Chukwueze has scored once in his last 15 appearances but the £55 million Liverpool and Arsenal target is far from concerned about his lack of end product as it stands, speaking to AOI.

One of the hottest talents in La Liga is in the midst of a bit of a barren spell and he has lost his place in the Villarreal starting XI as a result, having been left on the bench for each of the last four domestic fixtures.

With a number of Premier League giants taking an interest in Chukwueze’s progress, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal may be concerned to see the goals and assists dry up from a man who ripped Barcelona’s title-winning backline to shreds less than 12 months ago.

 

France Football report that Liverpool offered £30 million for the 20-year-old Nigerian recently and may well return to trigger his £55 million release clause in the summer. Though the Reds could face competition from the capital with ex-Arsenal star Santi Cazorla seemingly revealing the Gunners’ interest in his Yellow Submarine team-mate (Marca).

Chukwueze will have to up his game then if he is to get his big-money switch – not that he is feeling the pressure right now.

Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal during spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Atletico de Madrid at La Ceramica Stadium on December 6, 2019.

“Goals come with luck. I have had a couple of chances this season and I make attempts to convert them but you know you just have to keep trying,” he said in very frank fashion.

“I’m actually not bothered because it is still a learning process for me and I know very soon what I have been practising will start manifesting.”

With all things considered, Arsenal must now be ruing their failure to snap up a teenage Chukwueze when they had the chance. According to the Guardian Nigeria, the North London giants saw a potential £4 million deal collapse – now he is worth some £50 million more.

Samu Chukwueze of Villarreal CF during the La Liga match between Villarreal and Eibar at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 12, 2019 in Vila-real, Spain

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

