Noel Whelan and Nigel Martyn react as Leeds United win again

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won in the Championship today.

Leeds United have maintained their good run of form with victory over Hull City in the Yorkshire derby this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have got the better of Hull 4-0 away from home at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship.

Luke Ayling put the Whites in the lead as early as the fifth minute, Pablo Hernandez doubled the advantage just two minutes into the second half, and Tyler Roberts ascertained the points with his side's third and fourth late on.

It is the fourth win in a row in the league for Leeds, and the result has enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the Championship table at the moment with 68 points from 36 matches, just a point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion, who have played 35 games.

Perhaps more importantly, the Whites are now eight points clear of third-placed Fulham, who have played 35 matches.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds about Leeds's second-half performance at full time (2:23pm, February 29, 2020): “Yeah, brilliant. They came out bit between their teeth, added that little bit more sharpness to the game, little bit quality to the game, and in the end comfortable winners here at the KCOM against a very lacklustre Hull City.”

Former Leeds goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has taken to Twitter to express his delight.

@LUFC doing it again !! — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) February 29, 2020

Great counter attack that 3-0 game over @LUFC — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) February 29, 2020

And relax , sit back and enjoy the rest of the results as they come in . All the pressure on the others now .@LUFC — Nigel Martyn (@nmartyn25) February 29, 2020

Leeds will return to action next weekend when they take on Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Championship.