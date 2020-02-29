Michael Stewart says 25-year-old simply isn’t good enough for Celtic

Jozo Simunovic did not play well for Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday.

Michael Stewart has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Jozo Simunovic is not good enough for Celtic.

The former Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder made the comments in the wake of Celtic’s exit from the Europa League.

Simunovic was at fault for the first goal that FC Copenhagen scored in their victory over the Hoops at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

The Danish club got the better of the Bhoys 3-1 in Glasgow in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

With the first leg having finished 1-1 in Denmark last week, Celtic were knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Stewart believes that Simunovic has made such mistakes too many times and is not good enough for Celtic.

Stewart wrote about Simunovic in The Scottish Sun: “I just don’t think Simunovic is good enough for Celtic, full-stop. Up until a month or so ago he hadn’t played all that much this season through injury.

“And in his absence Ajer and Christopher Jullien appeared to form a solid partnership. More recently they’ve flipped to a back three and that’s got Griffiths back in the side.

“But it has meant Simunovic has played a lot more and unfortunately he’s got nights like Thursday in him.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Simunovic has scored one goal in six Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic so far this season.

The 25-year-old central defender has also made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Glasgow giants this campaign, according to WhoScored.