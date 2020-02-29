Player who left Leeds United ‘disappointed’ ready to be unleashed, says manager

Mallik Wilks left Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the summer of 2019.

Grant McCann has told The Hull Daily Mail that winger Mallik Wilks is looking forward to facing his old club Leeds United this weekend.

Hull will take on Leeds at the KCOM Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Wilks came through the youth academy at the Whites, but the 21-year-old struggled to establish himself in the first team.

The youngster, who can also operate as a striker, had loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers, before he moved to Barnsley in the summer of 2019.

The winger, who switched to Hull on loan from Barnsley in the January transfer window - admitted in September 2019 that he was “a bit disappointed” to leave Leeds in the summer of 2019 as he thought that he deserved a chance the first team after his successful loan spell at Doncaster last season, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post (click here to read more).

McCann told The Hull Daily Mail about Wilks: “He’s looking forward to it. I’ve spoken to Mallik and it’s a game he’s looking forward to. I think he’s had a really positive start to his Hull City career.

“He’s a threat because he’s quick and he’s strong, he’s direct. He’s scoring goals and he’s in good form."

The Hull boss added: “It is going to be tough, Leeds are a good team, they have got their mojo back, they will bring a strong following and they will expect to win.”

Stats

Wilks has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Hull since his loan move in January, scoring three goals in the process, according to WhoScored.