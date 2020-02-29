Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren performance

Shane Callaghan
Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat by a relegation-threatened team tonight.

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren celebrates scoring equalising goal during the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield in Liverpool,...

Well, Liverpool won't be emulating Arsenal's Invincibles of 2004.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Watford this evening.

Liverpool, who have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, fell behind to Ismaila Sarr's opener on 54 minutes, before the Hornets winger doubled his side's advantage on the hour mark.

The Reds also suffered a scare in Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham, though they came from behind to ultimately win the game.

 

But there was no comeback here and Troy Deeney put the result beyond doubt on 72 minutes.

It was Liverpool's first Premier League defeat of the season, ruining their chance of matching Arsenal's achievement from 16 years ago in going through a full league campaign undefeated.

The German managed start Dejan Lovren in central defence ahead of Joel Matip.

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to the Croat's display:

Did Lovren cover himself in glory for Liverpool? No. Did any player on the away side? Not really.

The truth is that the former Southampton star is an easy target but Klopp's side simply weren't good enough on the day.

They scraped a win against the Irons earlier in the week, in a game where Lovren didn't play.

Klopp was missing captain Jordan Henderson and the axis of Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield didn't really work, while their star-studded attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino weren't singing from the same hymn sheet.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch