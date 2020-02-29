Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren performance

Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat by a relegation-threatened team tonight.

Well, Liverpool won't be emulating Arsenal's Invincibles of 2004.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Watford this evening.

Liverpool, who have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, fell behind to Ismaila Sarr's opener on 54 minutes, before the Hornets winger doubled his side's advantage on the hour mark.

The Reds also suffered a scare in Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham, though they came from behind to ultimately win the game.

But there was no comeback here and Troy Deeney put the result beyond doubt on 72 minutes.

It was Liverpool's first Premier League defeat of the season, ruining their chance of matching Arsenal's achievement from 16 years ago in going through a full league campaign undefeated.

The German managed start Dejan Lovren in central defence ahead of Joel Matip.

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to the Croat's display:

How Lovren got the nod ahead of Matip baffles me #LFC — Mudhara Wa Mati naTunga (@chepachivhu) February 29, 2020

What's the sense in starting Lovren ahead of Matip.. — k.w.a.m.e (@eddie_gerrard) February 29, 2020

Does anyone else think lovren = bad luck or is it just me @LFC — Certified G LFC ❤️ (@KingDuddus00) February 29, 2020

If you're blaming lovren for this loss then you aren't a real LFC supporter. I'm not his fan but he's not the reason we've lost tonight. — Jashan (@Jashan_lfc) February 29, 2020

Can't blame all this on Lovren... can we? #WATLIV #LFC — Jimbo the Red (@LiverpoolWeAre) February 29, 2020

Lovren made 1 mistake (arguably 2) that lead to a goal. But don't forget the number of times he forced Alisson into making saves before that — Chu (@lfc_tc) February 29, 2020

Did Lovren cover himself in glory for Liverpool? No. Did any player on the away side? Not really.

The truth is that the former Southampton star is an easy target but Klopp's side simply weren't good enough on the day.

They scraped a win against the Irons earlier in the week, in a game where Lovren didn't play.

Klopp was missing captain Jordan Henderson and the axis of Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield didn't really work, while their star-studded attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino weren't singing from the same hymn sheet.