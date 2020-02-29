Leeds fans react to Mallik Wilks performance

The former Leeds United winger didn't pull up any trees against his old side today.

Leeds United fans got a rare chance to see Mallik Wilks in a Championship game today, but it was for the opposition.

Wilks started for Hull City as the Tigers lost 4-0 to the promotion-chasing Whites this afternoon.

It was an opportunity for the 21-year-old to show Leeds what they were missing after the Elland Road club offloaded him to Barnsley last summer.

But despite motivation to impress, the chance passed him by and the former Thorp Arch graduate didn't offer much reason for Marcelo Bielsa or Victor Orta to regret the decision to sell him.

Wilks had a cracking loan spell in League One with Doncaster Rovers last term, prompting some Leeds fans to suggest Bielsa might've been wrong in letting him go.

But here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side reacted to his performance today:

Mallik Wilks has lost the ball every single time he’s had it today...trying too hard but showing why we got rid #lufc — Adam Webster (@adswebbo) February 29, 2020

Malik Wilks is the greediest player I’ve ever seen. — Kieran (@LUFC_Kieran) February 29, 2020

Malik Wilks is trying so hard to be adama — lewis (@lewis__lufc) February 29, 2020

I rate Malik Wilks. Shame we let him go. #lufc — Michael (@Mickledonions) February 29, 2020

Those #lufc fans who criticised Bielsa for offloading Wilks #Clueless — Rupert Trousers (@RupertTrousers) February 29, 2020

Wilks causing problems for Leeds but his decision making has been poor. 0-1 — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) February 29, 2020

I'm kinda glad Malik Wilks is actually a bit average #lufc #mot — Jack Forster (@JackForster92) February 29, 2020

Wilks joined City from the Oakwell club in January and has done exceptionally well, scoring three goals in six starts for the Championship strugglers.

But today wasn't his day and you always got the feeling that a tactician like Bielsa, who knows a bit about the player, would always find a way in which to keep him out of the game.