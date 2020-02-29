Quick links

Leeds fans react to Mallik Wilks performance

Shane Callaghan
Mallik Wilks of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.
The former Leeds United winger didn't pull up any trees against his old side today.

Mallik Wilks of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leeds United fans got a rare chance to see Mallik Wilks in a Championship game today, but it was for the opposition.

Wilks started for Hull City as the Tigers lost 4-0 to the promotion-chasing Whites this afternoon.

It was an opportunity for the 21-year-old to show Leeds what they were missing after the Elland Road club offloaded him to Barnsley last summer.

But despite motivation to impress, the chance passed him by and the former Thorp Arch graduate didn't offer much reason for Marcelo Bielsa or Victor Orta to regret the decision to sell him.

 

Wilks had a cracking loan spell in League One with Doncaster Rovers last term, prompting some Leeds fans to suggest Bielsa might've been wrong in letting him go.

But here's how fans of the West Yorkshire side reacted to his performance today:

Wilks joined City from the Oakwell club in January and has done exceptionally well, scoring three goals in six starts for the Championship strugglers.

But today wasn't his day and you always got the feeling that a tactician like Bielsa, who knows a bit about the player, would always find a way in which to keep him out of the game.

Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers battles for possession with Mallik Wilks of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Hull City at Ewood Park on February...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

