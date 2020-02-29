Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Just sublime': Neil Redfearn gushes over £15m Leeds star

Shane Callaghan
Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa of Leeds United celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United winger picked up a top assist this afternoon.

Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa of Leeds United celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Neil Redfearn has singled out Leeds United winger Helder Costa for praise.

Leeds established an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots by winning 4-0 away to Hull City this afternoon.

Pablo Hernandez gave the Whites daylight early in the second half by firing home from an acute angle to make it 2-0, after Luke Ayling's deflected opener in the first period.

The Spaniard ran on to Costa's through ball, and former United boss Redfearn has described it as a 'sublime' moment from the on-loan Portuguese winger.

 

He said on talkSPORT: "His vision and his awareness to slide the ball down the side of McLaughlin at the back to find Hernandez's run is just sublime. It's a great deft finish."

Two goals late on from Tyler Roberts added gloss to the scoreline but the game was dead and buried once Hernandez made it two.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were much quicker and much sharper than the Tigers this afternoon and 4-0 is about right.

The Elland Road club are committed to paying £15 million for Costa this summer [The Daily Mail] and if he reproduces these type of performances from now until May, ensuring promotion, then it'll be money well spent even if he hasn't been in rip-roaring form all season long.

Leeds United's Helder Costa goes close during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch