'Just sublime': Neil Redfearn gushes over £15m Leeds star

The Leeds United winger picked up a top assist this afternoon.

Neil Redfearn has singled out Leeds United winger Helder Costa for praise.

Leeds established an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots by winning 4-0 away to Hull City this afternoon.

Pablo Hernandez gave the Whites daylight early in the second half by firing home from an acute angle to make it 2-0, after Luke Ayling's deflected opener in the first period.

The Spaniard ran on to Costa's through ball, and former United boss Redfearn has described it as a 'sublime' moment from the on-loan Portuguese winger.

He said on talkSPORT: "His vision and his awareness to slide the ball down the side of McLaughlin at the back to find Hernandez's run is just sublime. It's a great deft finish."

Two goals late on from Tyler Roberts added gloss to the scoreline but the game was dead and buried once Hernandez made it two.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were much quicker and much sharper than the Tigers this afternoon and 4-0 is about right.

The Elland Road club are committed to paying £15 million for Costa this summer [The Daily Mail] and if he reproduces these type of performances from now until May, ensuring promotion, then it'll be money well spent even if he hasn't been in rip-roaring form all season long.