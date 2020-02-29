Jurgen Klopp stunned when informed about a Liverpool player’s action

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to The Liverpool Echo that he did not know that club captain Jordan Henderson has banned talks of winning the title in the dressing room.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently said that fellow midfielder and club captain Henderson has told the Liverpool players not to discuss winning the Premier League title, as reported by The Mirror.

The Reds are as many as 22 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table at the moment.

Liverpool manager Klopp has said that he did not know that the 29-year-old former Sunderland star has banned talks of winning the title among the players.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “I didn't know Hendo had banned that! It is just how we see it.

"I can't imagine they sit in the dressing room and discuss it before I come in because when I come in I see nothing of that situation.

"I don't see anyone wanting to talk about it and Hendo telling them to shut up. It is just focusing on the next game.”

Inevitable

While it is admirable that Henderson does not want any players to get carried away, it is inevitable that Liverpool win the Premier League title this season.

It is the first time in the Premier League era that the Reds will clinch the championship, and the fans are looking forward to the wild celebrations that will follow.