Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jurgen Klopp stunned when informed about a Liverpool player’s action

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a train ing session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Pepijn Lijnders of Liverpool during a train ing session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to The Liverpool Echo that he did not know that club captain Jordan Henderson has banned talks of winning the title in the dressing room.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently said that fellow midfielder and club captain Henderson has told the Liverpool players not to discuss winning the Premier League title, as reported by The Mirror.

The Reds are as many as 22 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table at the moment.

 

Liverpool manager Klopp has said that he did not know that the 29-year-old former Sunderland star has banned talks of winning the title among the players.

Klopp told The Liverpool Echo: “I didn't know Hendo had banned that! It is just how we see it.

"I can't imagine they sit in the dressing room and discuss it before I come in because when I come in I see nothing of that situation.

"I don't see anyone wanting to talk about it and Hendo telling them to shut up. It is just focusing on the next game.”

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a train ing session at Melwood Training Ground on February 26, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Inevitable

While it is admirable that Henderson does not want any players to get carried away, it is inevitable that Liverpool win the Premier League title this season.

It is the first time in the Premier League era that the Reds will clinch the championship, and the fans are looking forward to the wild celebrations that will follow.

Renan Lodi of Atletico Madrid and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool competes for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch