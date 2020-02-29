Jose Mourinho discloses what his former assistant told him about Wolves ace

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho raves about Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore to Football.London.

Traore will be in action for Wolves in their Premier League game against Tottenham away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The winger has been playing well for the Wanderers, and the former Aston Villa man will be a key figure for Nuno’s team.

Spurs head coach Mourinho has raved about the 24-year-old winger, and he has also shared what his ex-Real Madrid assistant manager Aitor Karanka told him about the former Barcelona man when they worked together at Middlesbrough.

Mourinho told Football.London: “He's very difficult to stop. If you want to stop on a sprint with him, just forget it, you have no chance. You cannot think about him as an individual, you have to think about him as a whole.

“He is so, so fast and fast and powerful, that is very, very difficult to stop. He had a great evolution with Nuno in the past couple of seasons.

“My former assistant (Aitor) Karanka was his coach in Middlesbrough and at that time he told me immediately that, 'I have this boy that when he understands the game better and he has time to technically improve, I have a guy who is going to be unstoppable'. Unstoppable is a hard word in football but he is a very good player.”

Stats

Traore has made 21 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The winger has also made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Wanderers this campaign, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Both Tottenham and Wolves are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.