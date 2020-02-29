Kojima and Silent Hill: Pyramid pencil and other clues suggest return to P.T. material

A pyramid pencil and other clues in a Kojima productions tweet has resulted in fans speculating that Hideo Kojima may be returning to Silent Hill.

P.T. was an incredibly surprising, shocking and unforgettable teaser for Silent Hills that people refuse to shut up about and still find hidden secrets in. Unfortunately, this demo never went anywhere as Silent Hills was infamously cancelled and P.T. was removed from the PSN Store. However, despite the break-up between Hideo Kojima and Konami, a recent tweet from Kojima Productions has resulted in fans speculating that the video game auteur could be returning to the renowned horror town.

Based on rumours rather than anything official, we have been made to believe that Konami are working on two Silent Hill games: a soft reboot and something in the mould of Until Dawn. While an Until Dawn-esque Silent Hill game would be incredibly interesting, fans would undoubtedly prefer one of these games to be Kojima's Silent Hills reborn instead.

While it's massively unlikely that Kojima will ever return to the foggy landscape of terror, there is reason to believe that Kojima Productions next game will be a horror title.

Kojima teases Silent Hill return with pyramid pencil?

Kojima Productions recently posted a tweet which includes a picture of head of communications, Aki Saito, holding a pyramid pencil.

Although clutching at straws, this has led fans to regard it as a sly and easy to miss reference to the most memorable Silent Hill character of all time, Pyramidhead.

If you thought that was clutching at straws, the other reference and possible wink to Silent Hill comes from the tweet's caption:

"Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately...I think I can say more soon about what we are going to…"

See? The tweet includes the word "silent". Hmm.

There's nothing else in the image or tweet that connects Kojima Productions to Silent Hill, but there is a noticeable "next week" message scribbled on Saito's notepad.

This seems to imply that Kojima Productions will be making a big announcement next week. Now this could pertain to what they're currently developing after Death Stranding, or it could instead be a PC release date for Norman Reedus' divisive 'walking simulator'. All we know so far is that Death Stranding is launching on Steam in the summer.

Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately.....I think i can say more soon about what we are going to.....#KojimaProductions https://t.co/Vr0qPj3DwV pic.twitter.com/BiweDgGC4v — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 28, 2020

Is Hideo Kojima making a horror game?

Although it's massively unlikely to be Silent Hills or Silent Hill, there is reason for fans to be excited by the possibility of Hideo Kojima's next game being horror.

Back in November 2019, Kojima posted a tweet which said he was trying to watch the Thai horror movie, The Eye (which was remade by Hollywood with Jessica Alba - yes, it was terrible).

His tweet included the following caption:

"As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul."

This suggests that Kojima is trying to make "the scariest horror game" next, and his reference to P.T. in the same tweet could imply that he's returning to said material; a Kojima horror game with ideas borrowed from P.T. wouldn't need to be called Silent Hill.

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

We always promote caution when it comes to being too excited about 'what if' announcements. A new horror game by Kojima could be announced next week or it could just be the release date for Death Stranding on PC.

We won't know until next week so try to be patient. Either that or continue to torture yourself by reliving P.T. in Dreams.