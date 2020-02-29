Quick links

'Has several lungs': Team-mate tips reported £30m Aston Villa target for greatness

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United...
Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Ligue 1's Marseille ace Morgan Sanson.

Morgan Sanson of Marseille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

“He is athletic. He is a creator. He has several lungs.”

Before you ask, no, these quotes are not about John McGinn. They do, however, refer to a man who might be competing with the Scotland international for a place in Aston Villa’s midfield next season.

According to La Phoceen, Dean Smith’s Premier League strugglers are looking to sign the £30 million-rated Marseille dynamo Morgan Sanson – should they stave off the threat of relegation of course.

 

This comes amid claims from the Express that Sanson is also a summer target for West Ham, Southampton, Tottenham, Manchester United and Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

What’s more, the former Montpellier ace is reported to have an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit, who are under pressure to raise funds to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, to leave the club this summer.

Though Marseille team-mate Boubakary Kamara would certainly be sad to see Sanson go.

(L-R) Morgan Sanson of Olympique Marseille, Loic Remy of Lille during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in...

“He is athletic. He is a creator,” a young defender told La Provence. “I sometimes wonder how he can think of certain actions on the pitch. He has several lungs, he helps us a lot, he sacrifices himself to open spaces for us.

“He is evolving. For me, he is a very good player and he will become a very great player.”

In today’s market, £30 million looks a reasonable price to pay for a midfielder who do almost everything.

And with Aston Villa looking short of inspiration and energy in McGinn’s injury-enforced absence, the arrival of another all-action dynamo would be welcomed with open arms in the Midlands.

John McGinn of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton FC at Villa Park on December 21, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

 

