'Has several lungs': Team-mate tips reported £30m Aston Villa target for greatness

Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa reportedly want to sign Ligue 1's Marseille ace Morgan Sanson.

“He is athletic. He is a creator. He has several lungs.”

Before you ask, no, these quotes are not about John McGinn. They do, however, refer to a man who might be competing with the Scotland international for a place in Aston Villa’s midfield next season.

According to La Phoceen, Dean Smith’s Premier League strugglers are looking to sign the £30 million-rated Marseille dynamo Morgan Sanson – should they stave off the threat of relegation of course.

This comes amid claims from the Express that Sanson is also a summer target for West Ham, Southampton, Tottenham, Manchester United and Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

What’s more, the former Montpellier ace is reported to have an agreement with the Ligue 1 outfit, who are under pressure to raise funds to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, to leave the club this summer.

Though Marseille team-mate Boubakary Kamara would certainly be sad to see Sanson go.

“He is athletic. He is a creator,” a young defender told La Provence. “I sometimes wonder how he can think of certain actions on the pitch. He has several lungs, he helps us a lot, he sacrifices himself to open spaces for us.

“He is evolving. For me, he is a very good player and he will become a very great player.”

In today’s market, £30 million looks a reasonable price to pay for a midfielder who do almost everything.

And with Aston Villa looking short of inspiration and energy in McGinn’s injury-enforced absence, the arrival of another all-action dynamo would be welcomed with open arms in the Midlands.