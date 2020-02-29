Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool defeat tonight, Don Hutchison slams ‘arrogance’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have lost in the Premier League.

Liverpool may well win the Premier League title this season, but they are not going to match the Arsenal Invincibles.

That’s because Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a 3-0 defeat to Watford away from home in the Premier League this evening.

With the Reds flying at the top of the league table and the Hornets in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, the Merseyside outfit were expected to win with ease this evening.

However, Watford scored thrice in the second half to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Liverpool still have a healthy lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table and they are unlikely to suffer a collapse at this stage of the season, but the loss to Watford means that they will not go the entire season unbeaten like the Arsenal Invincibles.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker was following the match, and he has given his take on the defeat for Liverpool on Twitter, and so has ex-Reds midfielder Don Hutchison.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has also given his take on the defeat for the Reds.

Another 8 defeats and Liverpool might lose this. Inconceivables. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 29, 2020

Bit of arrogance have crept into Liverpool over the last couple weeks. This defeat has been coming.

Henderson on the pitch wouldn’t allow it. #missed — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) February 29, 2020

Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season #WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 29, 2020