Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool defeat tonight, Don Hutchison slams ‘arrogance’

Alisson Becker of Liverpool saves a shot from Troy Deeney of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford,...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have lost in the Premier League.

Liverpool may well win the Premier League title this season, but they are not going to match the Arsenal Invincibles.

That’s because Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a 3-0 defeat to Watford away from home in the Premier League this evening.

With the Reds flying at the top of the league table and the Hornets in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, the Merseyside outfit were expected to win with ease this evening.

 

However, Watford scored thrice in the second half to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Liverpool still have a healthy lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table and they are unlikely to suffer a collapse at this stage of the season, but the loss to Watford means that they will not go the entire season unbeaten like the Arsenal Invincibles.

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker was following the match, and he has given his take on the defeat for Liverpool on Twitter, and so has ex-Reds midfielder Don Hutchison.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has also given his take on the defeat for the Reds.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

