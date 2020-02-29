‘Forgive me’: Jose Mourinho makes Wolves claim he knows fans will not like

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has raved about Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno.

Nuno was a goalkeeper in Mourinho’s FC Porto squad that won the Champions League back in 2004.

The Portuguese is now an established manager who is doing extremely well at Premier League club Wolves.

Spurs will take on Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Tottenham head coach Mourinho has raved about Nuno, and believes that he is destined for a bigger club.

Mourinho told Football.London about Nuno: “I think he was a good keeper, but I think he's a very good coach. So I really think that he's doing fantastic work.

“We are in a generation where sometimes coaches get jobs and nobody knows why. In this case it's just about his work.

“Work and work and work and prove how good he is and prove that in my opinion, I hope the Wolves fans and board they forgive me, but I think he has conditions for bigger and I hope one day the bigger comes because he is doing fantastic work.”

Succeeding at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno has been in charge of Wolves since 2017 and has done a wonderful job at the Molineux Stadium.

The Wanderers have progressed to the Round of 16 of the Europa League this season and are fighting for a place in the top four of the Premier League.

A manager does not stay at a club forever, and Nuno has already been at Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto.

For now, Wolves fans should revel in the fact that Nuno is their manager and is taking the team to exciting places.