Ex-Leeds boss reacts to Illan Meslier debut

The Leeds United youngster played in this afternoon's win at Hull.

Illan Meslier was forced into a Championship debut for Leeds United this afternoon.

Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban last night, meaning that the 19-year-old loan goalkeeper had to start today's visit to Hull City.

But it was a solid if uneventful first league game for the French stopper who didn't have a great deal to do, but he did the little bits - including handling - very well.

Meslier earned his clean sheet despite Leeds winning the game 4-0.

Here's how Neil Redfearn reacted to his performance on talkSPORT: "A lot of it's been bread and butter stuff. He's come for crosses and a couple of shots that have come straight at him. But his handling's been good. His distribution's been good and he's got a clean sheet."

There will no doubt be tougher tests for the young Lorient keeper, but there's a lot of potential with the kid.

It's worth remembering that he was one of Leeds' best players in their FA Cup defeat at Arsenal in January which, given the stage, is quite an achievement.

There might be mistakes over the course of the next seven games until Casilla is back, but that's inevitable with a goalkeeper of this inexperience. The important thing is how he responds to them.