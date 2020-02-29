Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ex-Leeds boss reacts to Illan Meslier debut

Shane Callaghan
Leeds goalkeeper Ilian Meslier reacts after Leeds miss a chance during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United youngster played in this afternoon's win at Hull.

Arsenal's English midfielder Reiss Nelson (L) shoots past Leeds United's French goalkeeper Illan Meslier (R) to score the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match...

Illan Meslier was forced into a Championship debut for Leeds United this afternoon.

Kiko Casilla was slapped with an eight-match ban last night, meaning that the 19-year-old loan goalkeeper had to start today's visit to Hull City.

But it was a solid if uneventful first league game for the French stopper who didn't have a great deal to do, but he did the little bits - including handling - very well.

Meslier earned his clean sheet despite Leeds winning the game 4-0.

 

Here's how Neil Redfearn reacted to his performance on talkSPORT: "A lot of it's been bread and butter stuff. He's come for crosses and a couple of shots that have come straight at him. But his handling's been good. His distribution's been good and he's got a clean sheet."

There will no doubt be tougher tests for the young Lorient keeper, but there's a lot of potential with the kid.

It's worth remembering that he was one of Leeds' best players in their FA Cup defeat at Arsenal in January which, given the stage, is quite an achievement.

There might be mistakes over the course of the next seven games until Casilla is back, but that's inevitable with a goalkeeper of this inexperience. The important thing is how he responds to them.

Illan Meslier of Leeds United arrives for the the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch