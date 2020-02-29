Quick links

‘Embarrassing’: SkySports pundit slams one Rangers stat, criticises Steven Gerrard

Subhankar Mondal
Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock reacts during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Glasgow Rangers right-back James Tavernier used to be the penalty taker for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Kris Boyd has criticised Rangers manager Steven Gerrard in The Scottish Sun for his decision regarding penalty-takers.

The former Rangers striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Gerrard should have stuck with James Tavernier for spot-kick duties.

The former Newcastle United right-back was given the responsibility to take penalties for Rangers, but he failed to convert some.

Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield and Ianis Hagi all have failed to convert from the spot since Gerrard decided to tinker with his penalty takers.

 

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “But the penalty Ianis Hagi missed was the latest in a long line of misses and it has to stop. That’s SIX now this season which is just embarrassing.

“James Tavernier started off the season as Rangers penalty taker and Steven Gerrard should never have taken the responsibility off his skipper.

“Tav missed a few, sure. But his overall record from the spot has been good down the years and changing the taker did no one any good.

“Gerrard shouldn’t have tinkered with it. He should have backed Tav and told everyone he had complete faith in him, no matter what.”

Back to James Tavernier?

While one can understand why Gerrard decided to take Tavernier off penalty duties, perhaps it is time now for the right-back to be handed back the responsibility.

Even if Gerrard is not sure about him, the Rangers boss should pick one player in his team to take spot kicks and stick with him instead of tinkering.

Rangers, who have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League, will face Heart of Midlothian in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

James Tavernier of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on February 26,...

