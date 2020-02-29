David Moyes tips West Ham United's Pablo Fornals to shine at club next season

Pablo Fornals has started to show some form for West Ham United.

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes Pablo Fornals will be even better next season, London.Football report.

The Hammers signed Fornal from Villarreal last summer for £24 million (BBC).

It has taken a while for the Spaniard to get going. However, in his past two games, he has recorded one goal and two assists.

Speaking to reporters, Moyes tips Fornals to get even better next season.

“His work-rate is fantastic. He gives us great ability. Boys who come from Spain take a year to settle in. He has made good strides. Spanish boys take a year to settle. Pablo will be even better next year,” Moyes explained.

Fornals was instrumental during West Ham’s latest win over Southampton.

The 24-year-old, who can play across the midfield, recorded two shots, two key passes and a 78.6% pass-accuracy rate over the course of the 90 minutes.

Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio benefited from his service, while Jarrod Bowen on the right side also linked up well and opened his West Ham account.

Fornals now has two goals and five assists in 26 top-flight appearances.

The Hammers victory saw them climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

David Moyes’s side have enough attacking talent to steer clear of relegation. However, inconsistency has been their downfall this season and they need to keep at it.