Quick links

West Ham United

David Moyes tips West Ham United's Pablo Fornals to shine at club next season

Tom Thorogood
David Moyes of West Ham United looks on during Training at Rush Green on January 28, 2020 in Romford, England.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Fornals has started to show some form for West Ham United.

West Ham United Unveil their New Signing Pablo Fornals at London Stadium on June 14, 2019 in London, England.

West Ham United manager David Moyes believes Pablo Fornals will be even better next season, London.Football report.

The Hammers signed Fornal from Villarreal last summer for £24 million (BBC).

It has taken a while for the Spaniard to get going. However, in his past two games, he has recorded one goal and two assists.

Speaking to reporters, Moyes tips Fornals to get even better next season.

“His work-rate is fantastic. He gives us great ability. Boys who come from Spain take a year to settle in. He has made good strides. Spanish boys take a year to settle. Pablo will be even better next year,” Moyes explained.

 

Fornals was instrumental during West Ham’s latest win over Southampton.

The 24-year-old, who can play across the midfield, recorded two shots, two key passes and a 78.6% pass-accuracy rate over the course of the 90 minutes.

Sebastien Haller and Michail Antonio benefited from his service, while Jarrod Bowen on the right side also linked up well and opened his West Ham account.

Fornals now has two goals and five assists in 26 top-flight appearances.

The Hammers victory saw them climb out of the Premier League’s bottom three.

David Moyes’s side have enough attacking talent to steer clear of relegation. However, inconsistency has been their downfall this season and they need to keep at it.

Pablo Fornals (L) of West Ham United speaks with Manuel Pellegrini prior to training at Rush Green on August 29, 2019 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch