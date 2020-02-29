Confirmed Watford v Liverpool lineups: Lovren starts, Minamino on the bench

Watford host Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.

Watford line up with Ben Foster in goal, behind a back four of Kiko Femenia, Christian Kabasele, Craig Cathcart and Adam Masina.

Etienne Capoue is joined by Will Hughes in midfield, with Ismaila Sarr and Gerard Deulofeu starting on the flanks this evening.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is again in an advanced role, supporting Troy Deeney in the Watford attack as Roberto Pereyra is only on the bench.

Heurelho Gomes, Craig Dawson, Danny Welbeck, Nathaniel Chalobah, Andre Gray and Ignacio Pussetto join Pereyra on the bench today.

Meanwhile, Liverpool go with Alisson between the sticks, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson ahead of him.

Joe Gomez is ruled out as a precaution, whilst Fabinho anchors the midfield with Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of him, as Naby Keita misses out through injury.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino form the front three today, as is usually the case for Jurgen Klopp.

Takumi Minamino is on the bench, alongside Adrian, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Watford lineup Starting: Ben Foster

Craig Cathcart

Kiko Femenía

Christian Kabasele

Adam Masina

Étienne Capoue

Abdoulaye Doucouré

Will Hughes

Troy Deeney

Gerard Deulofeu

Ismaïla Sarr Substitutes: Heurelho Gomes, Craig Dawson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Roberto Pereyra, Ignacio Pussetto, Andre Gray, Danny Welbeck. Liverpool lineup Starting: Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk

Dejan Lovren

Andrew Robertson

Fabinho

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Georginio Wijnaldum

Roberto Firmino

Sadio Mané

Mohamed Salah Substitutes: Adrián, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Adam Lallana, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi.