Confirmed: Rangers lineup in Scottish Cup today

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Scottish Cup action this evening.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Rangers will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side will take on Scottish Premiership rivals Heart of Midlothian in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Rangers will head into the match against Hearts on the back of a 1-0 win against Sporting Braga away from home in Portugal in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie.

The Gers won the tie 4-2 on aggregate to book their place in the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

This is how Rangers will line up against Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals this evening:

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Gerrard has raved about 22-year-old central defender George Edmundson.

The Liverpool legend was impressed with the display produced by the youngster against Braga in the Europa League on Wednesday evening.

Edmundson, who moved to Rangers from Oldham Athletic in the summer of 2019, has made two starts and three substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership and has played once in the Europa League for the Gers so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Gerrard told The Daily Record about Edmundson: “George certainly deserved the opportunity against Braga and he was outstanding.

“The challenge for George now is can he wipe the slate clean and go into Hearts with exactly the same mentality.

“He deserves to keep his place for sure. He might have got Man of the Match off some people. Which you can understand.

“I threw him in at the deep end, but I only threw him in at the deep end because I had confidence and belief that he could handle it. I thought he brought a real calmness to our play.”