Confirmed: Leeds United lineup in Championship today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action in the Championship today.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form in the Championship this afternoon when they take on Hull City in the Yorkshire derby.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points from their Championship game against Hull away from home at the KCOM Stadium.

The Whites will head into the match against the Tigers on the back of a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the league.

Leeds have won their past three Championship games and are back in form, as they aim to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Whites are second in the league table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The West Yorkshire outfit are also five points clear of third-placed Fulham, who are their main challengers for a top-two finish.

This is how Leeds will line up against Hull in the Championship this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford

Subs: Caprile, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts

Two changes for #LUFC against Hull today, as Illan Meslier makes his first league start, whilst Kalvin Phillips returns to the Starting XI — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 29, 2020