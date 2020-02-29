Quick links

Confirmed: Leeds United lineup in Championship today

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium,...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in action in the Championship today.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa arrives at the KCOM Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull,...

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form in the Championship this afternoon when they take on Hull City in the Yorkshire derby.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points from their Championship game against Hull away from home at the KCOM Stadium.

The Whites will head into the match against the Tigers on the back of a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough away from home at the Riverside Stadium in the league.

 

Leeds have won their past three Championship games and are back in form, as they aim to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The Whites are second in the league table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

The West Yorkshire outfit are also five points clear of third-placed Fulham, who are their main challengers for a top-two finish.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

This is how Leeds will line up against Hull in the Championship this afternoon:

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Hernandez, Bamford

Subs: Caprile, Berardi, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

