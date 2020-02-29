Celtic-linked £3.5m star is having his best-ever season; 10 goals, 11 assists

Eredivisie outfit Utrecht confirmed interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in star attacker Gyrano Kerk.

At the age of 24, Gyrano Kerk is finally living up to his potential.

On paper, the Utrecht ace has everything required to be one of the Eredivisie’s most feared attackers. He is lightning quick, adaptable enough to play out wide and through the middle and, on his day, he is capable of finding the target from even the most outrageous of angles.

Until very recently, however, Kerk had always flattered to deceive.

But there’s a reason why a player Celtic made a ‘concrete bid’ for during the January transfer window is now finally being linked with a move away from his native Holland.

With 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, Kerk is now officially in the midst of his best-ever scoring season.

The Amsterdam-born speedster had never reached double figures before but, thanks to a disastrous error from ex-Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo during last week’s 2-1 win against FC Twente, Kerk has finally hit the magic mark.

"Lots of clubs asked about Kerk, but they never turned into actual offers. The only club who made a concrete bid was Celtic,” Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren told the Record when asked about the future of his £3.5 million talisman.

"I'm surprised we did not receive more interest to be honest because he is a player who is constantly a threat and involved in most of our goals."

If Kerk continues in this rich vein of goalscoring form, Celtic are likely to face plenty of competition should they renew their interest in an exciting and ever-improving forward during the summer months.