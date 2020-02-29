Quick links

Celtic

FC Utrecht

Eredivisie

Scottish Premiership

Celtic-linked £3.5m star is having his best-ever season; 10 goals, 11 assists

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon head coach of Celtic FC celebrates the victory after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eredivisie outfit Utrecht confirmed interest from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic in star attacker Gyrano Kerk.

Gyrano Kerk of FC Utrecht during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Utrecht v Fc Twente at the Stadium Galgenwaard on February 23, 2020 in Utrecht Netherlands

At the age of 24, Gyrano Kerk is finally living up to his potential.

On paper, the Utrecht ace has everything required to be one of the Eredivisie’s most feared attackers. He is lightning quick, adaptable enough to play out wide and through the middle and, on his day, he is capable of finding the target from even the most outrageous of angles.

Subscribe

Until very recently, however, Kerk had always flattered to deceive.

 

But there’s a reason why a player Celtic made a ‘concrete bid’ for during the January transfer window is now finally being linked with a move away from his native Holland.

With 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, Kerk is now officially in the midst of his best-ever scoring season.

The Amsterdam-born speedster had never reached double figures before but, thanks to a disastrous error from ex-Arsenal defender Julio Pleguezuelo during last week’s 2-1 win against FC Twente, Kerk has finally hit the magic mark.

Gyrano Kerk of FC Utrecht during the Dutch Eredivisie match between PEC Zwolle v FC Utrecht at the MAC3PARK Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Zwolle Netherlands

"Lots of clubs asked about Kerk, but they never turned into actual offers. The only club who made a concrete bid was Celtic,” Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren told the Record when asked about the future of his £3.5 million talisman.

"I'm surprised we did not receive more interest to be honest because he is a player who is constantly a threat and involved in most of our goals."

If Kerk continues in this rich vein of goalscoring form, Celtic are likely to face plenty of competition should they renew their interest in an exciting and ever-improving forward during the summer months.

(L-R) John Goossens of ADO Den Haag, Gyrano Kerk of FC Utrecht during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Utrecht and ADO Den Haag at the Galgenwaard Stadium on January 24, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch