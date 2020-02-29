Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet wants Aston Villa's Scott Hogan beyond this summer

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has praised Aston Villa's Scott Hogan.

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet says he wants Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan at the club for next season, Birmingham Mail report.

Hogan traded Villa for Birmingham during the January transfer window on loan.

The former Brentford man has made an excellent start at St. Andrew’s, posting six goals and one assist in seven Championship starts.

Speaking to reporters, Blues boss Clotet admits he wants Hogan beyond this summer.

“I was always very clear he was a player for us. I always focused on what he did at Brentford and I was very happy when the club managed to bring him in. I think if he is with us next season it is very positive for everyone,” Clotet explained.

“His movement is very sharp, very dangerous, he is a big threat in the final third. Nothing beats speed, determination and intelligence and Scott has that.”

Villa signed Hogan from Brentford for a reported £12 million fee (BBC).

But Hogan struggled to get going at Villa Park. He managed just seven goals in 56 Championship appearances and was soon sent out on loan.

After spells at Sheffield United and Stoke City, Hogan returned to Villa two days before the January transfer window deadline and quickly made the move to the Blues.

His form at St. Andrew’s has been excellent, and his latest two-goal haul helped the Blues to a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers, extending their unbeaten run to ten games.

Hogan’s contract at Villa expires in 2021.