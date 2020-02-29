Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

‘Better than Lacazette’: Some Arsenal fans blown away by uncapped striker last night

Subhankar Mondal
Folarin Balogun of Arsenal FC shoots as Daniel Simeu of Chelsea FC attempts to block during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal FC U23s and Chelsea FC U23s at Meadow Park on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Folarin Balogun played well for the Arsenal Under-23 side against their Manchester City counterparts at the Emirates Stadium.

Folarin Balogun of Arsenal FC looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal FC U23s and Chelsea FC U23s at Meadow Park on February 17, 2020 in Borehamwood, England.

Some Arsenal fans were impressed with the performance of Folarin Balogun for the Under-23 side against their Manchester City counterparts on Friday evening.

Balogun was in action for the Arsenal Under-23 team against their City counterparts at the Emirates Stadium in North London in Premier League 2 Division 1.

The 18-year-old striker had a very good game on a personal level, as the teenager scored once, was a force to be reckoned with on the left, and was a constant threat to the City defence with his pace.

 

The striker - who has yet to play for the Gunners' first team - could have even bagged a hat-trick against City, and some Arsenal fans were impressed with the teenager, suggested on Twitter that he is better than 28-year-old France international forward Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 19 Premier League appearances and has scored two goals in five Europa League games for the North London outfit this season, according to WhoScored.

Below are some of the best comments:

Folarin Balogun of Arsenal U21 walks dejectedly to his team mates after missing a penalty in a penalty shoot out during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal...

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal FC controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch