‘Better than Lacazette’: Some Arsenal fans blown away by uncapped striker last night

Folarin Balogun played well for the Arsenal Under-23 side against their Manchester City counterparts at the Emirates Stadium.

The 18-year-old striker had a very good game on a personal level, as the teenager scored once, was a force to be reckoned with on the left, and was a constant threat to the City defence with his pace.

The striker - who has yet to play for the Gunners' first team - could have even bagged a hat-trick against City, and some Arsenal fans were impressed with the teenager, suggested on Twitter that he is better than 28-year-old France international forward Alexandre Lacazette, who has scored six goals and provided three assists in 19 Premier League appearances and has scored two goals in five Europa League games for the North London outfit this season, according to WhoScored.

Below are some of the best comments:

This kids insane — jj. (@jn3ka) February 28, 2020

Deserves a start ahead of Laca — . (@NicolasPepeSzn) February 28, 2020

Better than lacazette — Metwally (@ma7modmetwaly) February 28, 2020

Start him over Laca imo — Carter (@AFCarter_) February 28, 2020

Future 30 goal prem scorer — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@ReissNelson24) February 28, 2020

He just doesn't stop scoring. He needs a game in the first team. His pace, quick feet really cause problems for defenders. — Chris (@PieAFC87) February 28, 2020

Deserves a run in the first team — Adam Mohammed (@AdamMoh90433061) February 28, 2020

Better than Laca — William M. Buttlichter (@Bbuttlichter) February 28, 2020

better than laca i swear — (@Afc_Ibz) February 28, 2020