'Actually mad uno': Spurs fans want 18-yr-old 6'6 striker promoted by Jose

The Tottenham Hotspur youngster was in fine form today.

It looks like Troy Parrott isn't the only teenage striker at Tottenham Hotspur with a big future.

Much is expected of the 18-year-old hitman even though Spurs boss Jose Mourinho seems reluctant to use him as a replacement for Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

But Kion Etete's form indicates that there's more than one prodigious young goalscoring talent at Hotspur way.

Tottenham's Under-18 side thumped Southampton 6-1 today and the towering 18-year-old played a big role in the victory.

Etete, who stands at 6'6 [The Sun], scored twice and won a penalty in the rout of the Saints.

Mourinho is in dire need of a striker right now, with Kane and Son absent through injury, and some fans on Twitter believe that the Portuguese should promote the young giant.

Here's how they reacted to his heroics:

Put etete in our first team — Jack (@jackbenlamb) February 29, 2020

Etete for the first team — Pra (@thfcpra) February 29, 2020

Get Kion in the first team right now — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) February 29, 2020

etete is actually mad uno — samuel (@samuel_thfc) February 29, 2020

Kion Etete is 6’5 and is a baller weren’t we looking for a target man-kinda striker in January? — (@depressionftbl) February 29, 2020

Get etete in first team#COYS — jogender dhankhar (@jogidhankhar) February 29, 2020

If parrott isn't serious, can we try out kion etete — The Duke of Ekpoma (@dayvid_d_taylor) February 29, 2020

Will Mourinho be bringing Etete into the first team? In a word, no.

He played well today but it has to be kept in perspective, that he did well against Southampton's academy players.

Doing it in the Premier League is another thing entirely and although he clearly has a promising future, it's too early. If it's too soon for Mourinho to use Parrott, a player who has made his senior debut for Tottenham, but then it's way too early for Etete.