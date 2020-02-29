Quick links

‘A must in the summer’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans want £30m rival signed

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Max Aarons was in action for Norwich City on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Max Aarons for Norwich City against Leicester City.

Aarons was in action for Norwich in their Premier League game against Leicester at Carrow Road on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old right-back started the match for the Canaries and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the home team won 1-0.

 

The England Under-21 International defender was brilliant against the Foxes, as he looked very dangerous going forward, defended well and provided the assist for the goal.

According to WhoScored, against Leicester on Friday evening, Aarons played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, took 53 touches, attempted two dribbles, made three tackles, one interception and two clearances, and put in three crosses.

So far this season, the youngster has made 26 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

A report in The Express earlier this month claimed that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Aarons from Norwich in the summer transfer window for £30 million.

Some Spurs fans were impressed with the performance of Aarons for Norwich and want the club to sign him in the summer of 2020.

