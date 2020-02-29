Quick links

‘A lot, a lot’: Jose Mourinho gives verdict on Tottenham Hotspur 24-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig at Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has praised midfielder Harry Winks.

Harry Winks of Tottenham is shown a yellow card by the referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday...

Mourinho has said that the 24-year-old England International midfielder is improving a lot and is thinking much more forward now.

Mourinho told Football.London: “Winks is improving a lot, a lot. He thinks much more forward than before.

"Even in the area of his movement, he was a lot more positional than he is now. Now you can see him on the left and the right trying to do that.”

 

Stats

Winks has made 18 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman has also made four appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Spurs, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham last season, according to WhoScored.

Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Top-four challenge

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sixth in the league table at the moment with 40 points from 27 matches, four points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

