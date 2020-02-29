‘A lot, a lot’: Jose Mourinho gives verdict on Tottenham Hotspur 24-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has praised midfielder Harry Winks.





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has raved about Harry Winks to Football.London.

Mourinho has said that the 24-year-old England International midfielder is improving a lot and is thinking much more forward now.

Mourinho told Football.London: “Winks is improving a lot, a lot. He thinks much more forward than before.

"Even in the area of his movement, he was a lot more positional than he is now. Now you can see him on the left and the right trying to do that.”

Stats

Winks has made 18 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Englishman has also made four appearances in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 17 starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Spurs, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made eight starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Tottenham last season, according to WhoScored.

Top-four challenge

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are sixth in the league table at the moment with 40 points from 27 matches, four points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.