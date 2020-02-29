'70 yards up the pitch': Sutton names other Celtic players to blame after Simunovic

The big Celtic centre-back is coming under fire for his performance on Thursday.

Chris Sutton has moved to defend under-fire Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, arguing that other players were also guilty for Copenhagen's win on Thursday.

The Hoops were dumped out of the Europa League by the Danish side at Parkhead earlier in the week.

Odsonne Edouard casually clipped home an 83rd-minute penalty to make it 2-2 on aggregate and 1-1 on the night after Michael Santos fired the hosts into a 1-0 half-time lead.

That goal was borne out of some calamitous defending from Simunovic, who dithered in possession and it ultimately cost Neil Lennon's side a huge goal.

The visitors went on to score twice in the five minutes to win 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

And Sutton has said that Celtic's in-game management was lacking after Edouard's penalty, questioning Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic for being too advanced.

He wrote in The Record: "I look at the reaction to going level. Greg Taylor was 70 yards up the pitch, Tom Rogic got caught trying to pull the ball down, Callum McGregor was miles up the pitch.

"Celtic were left overloaded when they should have been seeing it out."

Sutton is right. There was more than a hint of naivety in the way Celtic reacted to drawing level in the tie.

This Copenhagen side really hasn't played a lot of football in 2020 either, so extra time would have benefited the Bhoys a lot more.

And you wonder whether Lennon or captain Scott Brown should have made Celtic push for an additional half-an-hour rather than try to win the tie in the remaining seven minutes.