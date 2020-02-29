Quick links

Celtic

'70 yards up the pitch': Sutton names other Celtic players to blame after Simunovic

Shane Callaghan
Jozo Simunovic of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The big Celtic centre-back is coming under fire for his performance on Thursday.

Dame N'Doye of FC Kobenhavn challenges Jozo Simunovic of Celtic FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...

Chris Sutton has moved to defend under-fire Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic, arguing that other players were also guilty for Copenhagen's win on Thursday.

The Hoops were dumped out of the Europa League by the Danish side at Parkhead earlier in the week.

Subscribe

Odsonne Edouard casually clipped home an 83rd-minute penalty to make it 2-2 on aggregate and 1-1 on the night after Michael Santos fired the hosts into a 1-0 half-time lead.

That goal was borne out of some calamitous defending from Simunovic, who dithered in possession and it ultimately cost Neil Lennon's side a huge goal.

 

The visitors went on to score twice in the five minutes to win 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

And Sutton has said that Celtic's in-game management was lacking after Edouard's penalty, questioning Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic for being too advanced.

He wrote in The Record: "I look at the reaction to going level. Greg Taylor was 70 yards up the pitch, Tom Rogic got caught trying to pull the ball down, Callum McGregor was miles up the pitch.

"Celtic were left overloaded when they should have been seeing it out."

Sutton is right. There was more than a hint of naivety in the way Celtic reacted to drawing level in the tie.

This Copenhagen side really hasn't played a lot of football in 2020 either, so extra time would have benefited the Bhoys a lot more.

And you wonder whether Lennon or captain Scott Brown should have made Celtic push for an additional half-an-hour rather than try to win the tie in the remaining seven minutes.

FC Copenhagen's Danish striker Mikkel Kaufmann (L) vies with Celtic's Croatian defender Jozo Simunovic (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg football match between...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch