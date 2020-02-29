Quick links

1 goal, 3 assists: Leeds boss has £1.5m player back - Our View

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich celebrates after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at Riverside Stadium on February 26, 2020 in...
Mateusz Klich is hitting form at the right time for Leeds United.

Mateusz Klich went 13 games without setting up a goal or scoring one for Leeds United earlier this season.

From December 7 until February 11, the Poland international wasn't pulling his weight in either department, but he was still doing something positive otherwise Marcelo Bielsa would not have continued to play him in his first XI.

This is a player who scored 10 and set up nine goals for Leeds last term, so to have only three goals and one assists at the half-way point this time around could be seen as a bit of regression.

But it looks like Klich is back to his productive best at the moment.

 

That's because the former Twente midfielder has scored one and set up three goals in his last four Championship games.

In the 4-0 win against Hull City today, Klich, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post], set up both of Tyler Roberts's late goals, having scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough in midweek.

Against Bristol City two weeks ago, the 29-year-old also set up the all-important winner that day too and it seems like he's slowly but surely hitting form at just the right time.

With 10 Championship games to go, Leeds, who have a five-point cushion in the top two, need their best players on form now more than at any other time over the past 16 years.

Bielsa has obviously transformed the Pole in comparison to what he was like during that two-month lull, evident by the rise in numbers, and if others do the same then the Argentine's side will be celebrating their Premier League return in a couple of months.

Mateusz Klich (43) of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 8th February 2020.

