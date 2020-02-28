Drive to Survive: William Storey’s net worth explored as Netflix series lifts the lid on controversial Rich Energy CEO

Netflix's Formula 1 docuseries, Drive to Survive is back on Netflix for season 2!

Formula 1 is a hugely exclusive sport. While sports like football feature thousands of players across multiple divisions, F1 sees just 20 drivers competing to be the best.

Due to its exclusivity, fans are rarely able to delve into the inner-working of the sport and see what makes all of the teams and drivers tick.

That was until Netflix came along with its Drive to Survive series which has proved to be immensely popular since the first season arrived in March 2019.

Now, in February 2020, season 2 has finally arrived and lifts the lid on much of the 2019 season, including the highs and lows on-track as well as off-track.

Haas F1 Team's 2019 sponsor

After finishing in an impressive 5th place in the 2018 constructors championship, 2019 - the subject of Drive to Survive season 2 - promised big things for Haas.

Episode 2 of Drive to Survive's second season is focused almost exclusively on the American team across the first half of the 2019 season.

In that time period, we see the team don a stunning black and gold livery and link up with new sponsors, Rich Energy, an energy drinks company who became the centre of controversy in 2019.

Controversy with Rich Energy

Question marks were raised immediately when Rich Energy signed with Haas as the energy drinks company came seemingly out of the blue and were promising to take on the giants of F1 and the energy drinks world, Red Bull.

The company promised big things when they signed with Haas for the 2019 season. According to Haas personnel in Drive to Survive, the company was supposedly due to pay out $65million in sponsorship across the season.

However, after just half the season, with Haas struggling, Rich Energy controversially tweeted that they had ended their agreement with Haas F1 Team which sparked huge debate around the team, Rich Energy and its CEO William Storey who also endured a tumultuous 2019 with him being removed and reinstated as company CEO in the space of a few weeks.

Rich Energy CEO William Storey (R)

William Storey's net worth explored

William Storey and Rich Energy's net worth is unconfirmed.

According to Motorsport.com Storey claimed that Rich Energy was backed by "four sterling billionaires" reportedly including West Ham Football Club owners David Sullivan and David Gold.

However, the actual worth of the business cannot be ascertained as Companies House has not received Rich Energy's (or Lightning Volt) accounts for 2019 at the time of writing, and the Rich Energy Racing company was dissolved on January 28th, 2020.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 2 is available to stream now on Netflix.