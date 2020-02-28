BBC: Why isn’t Bumps on TV tonight? Fans want more than initial pilot!

The first episode went down a treat, so why isn't Bumps on TV tonight?

Arguably, you can never have enough British sitcoms on the box.

Over the years we've seen so many gems, from Friday Night Dinner to Year of the Rabbit, but as we say, there's always room for more.

Recently, audiences were delighted to tuck into the first episode of Bumps courtesy of the BBC. It introduced us to the story of a 62-year-old divorcee with a problem. Sure, she's got two grown-up children, but she fears there are no signs of any grandchildren on the horizon.

Taking matters into her own hands, she decides it might be an idea to approach having a baby herself. However, the plot thickens when a family announcement is made...

It was great fun, with Amanda Redman turning in a hilarious performance as Anita. Along with Lisa McGrillis, Seb Cardinal, Philip Jackson and Lucy Montgomery, there's a great ensemble, but why isn't it back on screens?

Bumps@the sitcom pilot I wrote with ⁦@RhysThomasOBE⁩ is on BBC1 tonight at 9.30pm! Starring @redman1_amanda @LisaMcGrillis and @Lou_Jameson. Critics are calling it “The new Only Fools and Horses but with women”. I made that last bit up. #kudostv #bumps pic.twitter.com/xZAXOoa5IF — Lucy Montgomery (@LUCYMONTGOM) February 21, 2020

Why isn’t Bumps on TV tonight?

Bumps isn't on TV tonight because the episode we enjoyed was actually just a pilot!

We know, we know, it's a massive shame.

The episode was created and written by Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas, who did a really fantastic job. Although there is no news of a full commission just yet, a quote from Amanda Redman offers hope. According to the BBC, she said: “I am delighted to play Anita in this uplifting and hilariously entertaining BBC One comedy. Lucy and Rhys are very talented writers and I look forward to hearing what viewers think of the mayhem.”

Well, reflecting on the general reaction to the series, viewers think it's a winner...

Audiences react to Bumps on Twitter

Fans of the pilot have already flocked to Twitter to praise the episode while urging the BBC to commission it for a full crop of episodes.

There's definitely a lot of potential with these characters and it's nice to see such a positive response already. Check out a selection of tweets:

Have just watched #Bumps - this has GOT to be made into a full series, do you hear me @bbc! Very funny, great premise, superb cast - what's not to like!



Thanks @LUCYMONTGOM! — Pops (@mylovelyhorsie) February 23, 2020

Hoping the BBC will make the comedy series Bumps into a series, it made us laugh, makes a change. One pilot episode is on iPlayer. — Walt (@GardeningGolfer) February 25, 2020

I know right. So much scope to take it elsewhere. Surely this has to be made into a full blown series? Would be a wasted opportunity otherwise. How many times do you get such a stellar cast complete with such brilliant, relatable writing #Bumps @BBCOne — Ashley Ross (@Ash_R86) February 23, 2020

OMG who wrote #Bumps it’s Brilliant, but also frightening that all the Relationships haven’t developed since decades ago. @AmandaRedman2 is perfect for the part. I’m looking forward to the rest of the Series on BBC Friday Night and Catch-Up — Andrée & Boo Boo (@Glouc123) February 27, 2020

Absolutely LOVED watching #Bumps on catch up. It's set in my gorgeous home town of #Frinton Brilliant cast, superb writing. More please! @BBC https://t.co/detNoHYn7b — Caroline Mitchell ✍ (@Caroline_writes) February 27, 2020

