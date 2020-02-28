BBC: Why isn’t Bumps on TV tonight? Fans want more than initial pilot!

Christopher Weston
Bumps
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The first episode went down a treat, so why isn't Bumps on TV tonight?

Arguably, you can never have enough British sitcoms on the box. 

Over the years we've seen so many gems, from Friday Night Dinner to Year of the Rabbit, but as we say, there's always room for more. 

Recently, audiences were delighted to tuck into the first episode of Bumps courtesy of the BBC. It introduced us to the story of a 62-year-old divorcee with a problem. Sure, she's got two grown-up children, but she fears there are no signs of any grandchildren on the horizon. 

Taking matters into her own hands, she decides it might be an idea to approach having a baby herself. However, the plot thickens when a family announcement is made...

It was great fun, with Amanda Redman turning in a hilarious performance as Anita. Along with Lisa McGrillis, Seb Cardinal, Philip Jackson and Lucy Montgomery, there's a great ensemble, but why isn't it back on screens?

 

Why isn’t Bumps on TV tonight?

Bumps isn't on TV tonight because the episode we enjoyed was actually just a pilot!

We know, we know, it's a massive shame. 

The episode was created and written by Lucy Montgomery and Rhys Thomas, who did a really fantastic job. Although there is no news of a full commission just yet, a quote from Amanda Redman offers hope. According to the BBC, she said: “I am delighted to play Anita in this uplifting and hilariously entertaining BBC One comedy. Lucy and Rhys are very talented writers and I look forward to hearing what viewers think of the mayhem.”

Well, reflecting on the general reaction to the series, viewers think it's a winner...

  • AFTER IT: Get to know I Am Not Okay with This star Wyatt Oleff

Audiences react to Bumps on Twitter

Fans of the pilot have already flocked to Twitter to praise the episode while urging the BBC to commission it for a full crop of episodes. 

There's definitely a lot of potential with these characters and it's nice to see such a positive response already. Check out a selection of tweets: 

 

 

 

 

In other news, here's the low-down on Bloodwitch.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know