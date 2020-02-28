Who is Altered Carbon's Konrad Harlan? Meet the founder of Harlan's World from Netflix series!

Altered Carbon season 2 is streaming now on Netflix. But do you remember who Konrad Harlan is?

The second season of the dystopian drama series was dropped on Thursday (February 27th) with eight new episodes.

The new series picked up 30 years after the events in the first one and the main action takes place on the planet Harlan's World.

Those who have seen the first season will remember Konrad Harlan (played by Neal McDonough) - the founder of Harlan's World.

So let's recap who he is, as well as who rules the planet now.

Who is Konrad Harlan?

Konrad Harlan founded Harlan's World after colonising the planet.

The Harlan's family is in charge of the planet, but the Protectorate also has some control. They're the government body in the Netflix show.

Who lives on Harlan's Word?

The main settlers on Harlan's World come from a Japanese and Slavic origin.

However, some viewers have complained over some of the facts about the Slavic settlers. The show featured the name of Kossuth, but that's the name of a Hungarian politician (Lajos Kossuth) and Hungarian is not part of the Slavic languages.

Who rules Harlan's World now?

In season 2, we see that Konrad has stepped down as the ruler of Harlan's World. The planet is now under the control of his daughter Danica (Lela Loren).

But Danica is facing challenges after she agreed to temporarily suspend fighting with the leader of the Uprising Joshua Kemp (played by Matt Ellis).

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, actress Lela Loren explained how Danica is following her father's footsteps.

“Danica is purely her father’s daughter," she explained. “She has literally no mother. Harlan used technology to bring an embryo and created a daughter and really raised her in his image; he groomed her and taught her everything he knows. Lela added:

“And so the thing is, as much as she wants to maybe take things in a different direction than Konrad did, particularly his relationship with the Protectorate and their use of alloy, Danica only knows what her father has taught her.”