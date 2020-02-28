Where was All the Bright Places filmed? Netflix film wasn't really set in Indiana

Wandering through woodland, diving in secluded lakes, driving through the countryside, there are many different scenes that make up All the Bright Places.

There's nothing better than a fresh release from Netflix. From the gripping competition series to the eye-opening documentaries the streaming service has to offer, there really is something for everyone.

The media services provider brought us a brand new film in 2020 in the form of All the Bright Places.

The film adaptation of the 2015 novel dropped on Netflix on Friday, February 28th 2020. The Netflix synopsis reads: "At her darkest moment, he coaxes her toward the light - for a life-changing journey of freedom, beauty and unexpected discoveries."

The film has received for out of five stars from NME.com, so it's safe to say it's a 'must-watch'. For anyone that's already watched the movie, which stars Elle Fanning, you may be wondering where abouts lead characters Violet Markey and Theodore Finch were on their travels.

The Netflix movie is set in the fictional town of Bartlett, Indiana. So, where was All the Bright Places filmed?

What is All the Bright Places about?

All the Bright Places sees Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) on a 'journey' - and that's meant in more ways than one.

The new Netflix movie is based on a book written by Jennifer Niven. The Guardian described the book in 2015 as a "heartbreaking book about mental illness."

As well as saving each other from potential suicide, the pair are tasked with a school project which requires them to get out and about in 'Indiana'.

They have to report on two or more wonders of Indiana and in the process, Finch and Violet find that they have a connection like no other.

READ MORE: Is Find Yourself season 2 confirmed?

Where was All the Bright Places filmed?

Although set in Indiana, All the Bright Places wasn't filmed there entirely, the movie was filmed in a variety of locations.

According to The Cinemaholic, a large part of the movie was filmed in Cleveland, Ohio. Elyria, Ohio was also used as a filming location.

Some filming did take place in Bruceville, Indiana to capture the iconic locations mentioned in the book. The novel's author, Jennifer Niven, documented a journey to the backyard rollercoaster on Instagram in 2015.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: When is I Am Not Okay with This set?