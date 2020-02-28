Netflix: When is I Am Not Okay with This set? Smartphones and nostalgia collide

Audiences are wondering when I Am Not Okay with This is supposed to be set.

Remember when Sex Education first surfaced and the Twittersphere was alive with speculation of its time setting?

Well, it's kind of happening again with I Am Not Okay with This.

Netflix has been knocking it out of the park so far this year. In the realm of TV, they've had hits like The Stranger, with film they've offered us the likes of Uncut Gems and documentary lovers were utterly gripped by The Pharmacist.

For those that are desperately missing the likes of Stranger Things, Sex Education and The End Of The F***ing World, there's I Am Not Okay with This, telling us the story of a teenager coming of age while grappling with superpowers.

It produced by 21 Laps Entertainment - who previously brought us Stranger Things - and was co-created by The End Of The F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle. So, the influences really make sense.

The seven-episode season is based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel of the same name, with a rich world in print to pull from and translate. Audiences are lapping it up, but there's just one problem...

I Am Not Okay with This confuses viewers

Some just can't work out when it's supposed to be set!

At times it looks like the show could take place in the eighties but in the next, you may feel whisked far ahead into the present day.

It can prove rather confusing, as the reaction on Twitter reinforces. A number of people have tweeted out about the show concerning its time setting and some reactions are pretty hilarious. Check out a selection of tweets:

when is i am not okay with this on netflix set? i cant tell — Amelia ♡ (@pendragonslove) February 26, 2020

As much as it gives me nice nostalgia, this early 90s fashion trend is getting out of hand. I just spent the first 5 episodes of I Am Not Okay With This convinced it was set in like 1993, but turns out there's laptops and pen drives and Instagram? — eugenics disliker (@GabrielNeil) February 27, 2020

"I Am Not Okay With This" is the second Netflix show after "Sex Education" where all the aesthetics scream "late 70s, early 80s" except all the kids are clearly using smart phones and it otherwise seems to be set in the modern day. It's a weird choice. — Daniel Kaszor (@dkaszor) February 28, 2020

watching I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS ON NETFLIX. main character just asked Can’t I Just Use My Phone. i thought this was set in the 80s or something i thought that was the whole aesthetic. Uh — aidan (@lemaraydean) February 27, 2020

what time was i am not okay with this set it? it looks 90s esque buy reference phones (as in modern ones) and reference the 90s period. is it present day? — spook (@spookyminds) February 28, 2020

When is I Am Not Okay with This set? Following the clues!

The time setting of I Am Not Okay with This hasn't been confirmed, but there are a number of visuals to suggest when it doesn't take place.

As highlighted by PopBuzz, Jonathan Entwistle sculpted The End Of The F***ing World's time setting to be ambiguous, stating it could be "any time from 1988 to 2006". There's still that sense of uncertainty during many moments here, but we can confirm it definitely takes place after 2006.

There are many reasons to dispell the belief that it's set in the eighties. One reason is Stanley's VHS collection... he's going for the hipster aesthetic, but if you look at the titles you see films like Erin Brockovich which came out theatrically in 2000. Additionally, Syd makes reference to stockings saying nobody has worn them since the nineties.

Above all though, the presence of smartphones is a dead giveaway!

The iPhone hit shelves in 2007, but with how common they are in the show it seems far more likely that I Am Not Okay with This could take place any time in the 2010s.

Opinion: I Am Not Okay with This embraces ambiguity

Sometimes you'll walk around and feel like you're in the eighties or nineties yourself... if not for the sea of smartphones.

Popular culture thrives on nostalgia, whether in cinema, music or fashion. Many of the outfits in I Am Not Okay with This are straight out of decades past, but there is an ambiguity in real life too.

Although there is lots of great music being made today, to teenagers it's worth noting that all music is new and most take it upon themselves to listen to older material. The soundtrack features the likes of Prefab Sprout, Echo & the Bunnymen and Aztec Camera which help fuel the vibe reinforced by visual references to John Hughes efforts, with one episode directly inspired by The Breakfast Club.

You could argue that if it felt firmly rooted in the 2010s without hearkening back to the eighties and upwards, it wouldn't feel believable.

Let's face it, we all know a Stanley or two!

