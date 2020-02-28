‘We knew’: Copenhagen man makes Celtic claim after Celtic Park result

Neil Lennon’s Celtic lost at Celtic Park in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

FC Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken has given his take on the win against Celtic on BBC Sport.

Celtic suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening.

The defeat saw the Scottish Premiership giants get knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

The first leg of the tie in Denmark last week had finished in a 1-1 draw.

Solbakken has reflected on his side’s win at Celtic Park, and believes that Celtic did make it hard for them.

Solbakken told BBC Sport: ”It was very small margins. We knew Celtic would go hard and we quietened them in the first 15 minutes before they had us on the ropes a bit.

"Second half was even and we were just more effective. It could have been us, it could have been them. We are very proud to come here and score three goals.”

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Celtic Park on Thursday evening, Celtic had 62% of the possession, took 15 shots of which four were on target, and earned nine corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Copenhagen had 38% of the possession, took seven shots of which three were on target, and earned five corners, according to BBC Sport.

Copenhagen will get to know which club they will face in the Round of 16 of the Europa League today.