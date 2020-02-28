‘We are working closely with Arsenal’: Manager wants to sign loanee

Emile Smith Rowe is on loan at Huddersfield Town from Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has suggested to ExaminerLive that he wants to keep Arsenal-owned attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe at the club next season.

Smith Rowe joined Championship club Huddersfield on loan from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the January transfer window.

So far, the attacking midfielder has made six starts and two substitute appearances in the league for the Terriers, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The youngster made one start and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Gunners this campaign before his loan move to Huddersfield in January, according to WhoScored.

Cowley told ExaminerLive about keeping Smith Rowe on loan next season: “Yes, we would like that, absolutely, without a doubt.

“But we are obviously respectful of Arsenal and they will choose what they perceive to be the right pathway for him.”

The Huddersfield manager added: “The aim of this loan was to get him out and get him playing regular football and, so far, he has been able to do that.

"We are working closely with Arsenal to make sure the loan is a successful one for Emile, for Arsenal and, obviously, for ourselves.”

Huddersfield Town stay next season?

Cowley has not given up on keeping Smith Rowe at the John Smith's Stadium next season, and perhaps Arsenal should extend the 19-year-old’s loan spell at the Championship club.

The Gunners have a very good attacking unit, and the teenager could struggle to get regular playing time for the North London outfit.

A full season on loan at Huddersfield will not be a bad idea for the England Under-20 International attacking midfielder, as it will help him develop and progress as a footballer.