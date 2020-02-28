How to watch the 2020 Superbike World Championship: TV channel and live stream options

The 2020 Superbike World Championship is almost underway, here's how you can tune into the action.

As a new calendar year begins, excitement for a new season of motorsport ramps up to fever pitch.

Series such as Formula 1, MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship all emerge from hibernation at this time of year and this weekend, February 28th to March 1st, sees the opening round of the Superbike Championship get underway.

The action is set to come from Down Under for the Australian round of the championship but how can fans tune in?

The 2020 Superbike World Championship

After a strong start to 2019, Alvaro Bautista fell away after the first few rounds leaving Jonathan Rea to take home his 5th World Superbike title.

The pressure will no doubt be placed firmly back on Rea's shoulders as he looks to defend his title once again.

The first round of the season sees the field take on the Philip Island Circuit in Australia over the weekend of February 28th-March 1st with Argentina's Circuito San Juan Villicum hosting the final event of the season in October.

Where to watch

Eurosport are the exclusive broadcasters of the 2020 Superbike World Championship here in the UK with coverage coming on Eurosport 1 and 2 over the course of the season.

How to watch

To watch Eurosport, fans will need a subscription to the channel via the likes of Sky or Virgin TV.

The standard channel numbers for Eurosport 1 and 2 in the UK are:



Eurosport 1 | Sky: 410 - Virgin: 521 - BT: 412

Eurosport 2 | Sky: 411 - Virgin: 522 - BT: 413

Alternatively, fans can tune into the action online via Eurosport Player, an online streaming service that requires a subscription to watch.

There are three pricing structures available, a monthly pass (£6.99 pm), annual pass paid monthly (£4.99 pm) and a one-off annual payment of £39.99.