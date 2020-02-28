Sutton names the Celtic player he cannot believe Lennon didn't start last night

Leigh Griffiths started on the bench as Celtic fell to defeat against Copenhagen last night.

Chris Sutton has told BT Sport, during their live Europa League coverage, that he simply cannot understand why Celtic boss Neil Lennon didn’t start Leigh Griffiths last night.

Griffiths was left on the bench for Celtic’s crucial Europa League tie against Copenhagen, which they lost 3-1.

Lennon decided to change his side’s formation from a 3-5-2 shape to a 4-2-3-1, but it did not have the desired impact.

Celtic were not at their best, as the Danish side made them pay late on.

And Sutton could not understand why Griffiths was taken out of the team by Lennon.

“Why the change in formation? Why didn’t he go with Griffiths up top, the two which have made such a huge difference,” Sutton said.

“He elected to go with a back four. It hasn’t paid off.”

Griffiths actually looked lively when he came on, which made the decision not to start him look even worse.

The Scottish striker had scored four goals in his last eight games before yesterday, and they missed his threat.

Celtic’s defeat to Copenhagen has caused great frustration around Parkhead, and the hope is that the disappointment will not cause a distraction, as they look to close out the league title again.