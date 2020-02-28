Star Trek: Picard episode 6 cast - Barbara Eve Harris, Rico McClinton and Ella McKenzie

The Star Trek: Picard episode 6 cast brings in some more talent.

Has it been what you expected?

Sci-fi is a genre treasured like few others, with many titles and properties earning a following far beyond what the makers could have comprehended.

There are many great works, from 2001: A Space Odyssey to the more recent Ex Machina. However, when we're talking one of the two biggest - the other being Star Wars, of course - you have to hand it to Star Trek. The groundbreaking series debuted in 1966 and its influence since then has been astonishing

This is more than a franchise. So, when it was announced that Patrick Stewart would be returning to reprise the role Jean-Luc Picard, fans were immediately overjoyed and curious. He's one of the all-time great characters in sci-fi and seeing him return in a narrative taking place twenty years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis was a proposition enthusiasts couldn't turn down.

It's proven rather divisive so far, with twists and turns some long-term fans have considered far too rash. However, there's also been a lot to admire when reflecting upon its cast.

Star Trek: Picard episode 6 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Star Trek: Picard episode 6 cast members:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Rios

Harry Treadaway as Narek

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

Charlie Newhart as Romulan Guard

John Ales as Dr. Bruce Maddox

Barbara Eve Harris as Emmy

Peyton List as Lieutenant Narissa Rizzo

Marti Matulis as XB Worker

Rico McClinton as Older XB

Ella McKenzie as Young Soji

The majority of these will be all too familiar, so let's take a moment to spotlight those who have only just arrived on the scene in 'The Impossible Box'.

Barbara Eve Harris stars in Star Trek: Picard

In the role of Emmy, we have the wonderful Barbara Eve Harris.

The 60-year-old Tobagonian-Canadian actress will certainly be no stranger to Prison Break fans, as she played the part of FBI Agent Felicia Lang for an impressive nineteen episodes from 2006 to 2009.

If you're not familiar with the show though, there are plenty of others where that came from. She also starred in the likes of The Man in the High Castle (Angela), Sharp Objects (Eileen Curry), Chicago: P.D. (Emma Crowley) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Sheriff Sherry Liston). Most recently, she was in Messiah as Katherine Bailey.

Her oeuvre boasts a range of film work too, with highlights including 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight (Pentagon Colonel), The Amazing Spider-Man (Miss Ritter) and the 2008 horror-thriller The Midnight Meat Train (Detective Lynn Hadley).

Actress Barbara Eve Harris attends the pemiere of Gravitas Ventures' "Broken Star" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on July 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Spotlighting Rico McClinton

Rico McClinton stars in Star Trek: Picard as Older XB, with XB Worker being played by Marti Matulis.

He is perhaps best known for playing Captain Browley in the 2012 blockbuster Battleship starring Taylor Kitsch and Rihanna. Other movie roles include The Lay of LaLa Land (Steve Ramrod) and 37 (Party Security).

As you may have guessed, Star Trek isn't his first appearance on the small screen. Across his career, he's scored small roles on such shows as How to Get Away with Murder (Mark), Murder in the First (Kent Harrison), Scandal (SWAT Leader), True Blood (LAVTF Task Force Leader), NCIS: Los Angeles (Bodyguard) and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour (Cop).

It's great to see him pop up again.

Actor Rico McClinton arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Battleship" at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

Introducing Ella McKenzie

Haven't heard of Ella McKenzie?

Well, there's a good reason for that... according to IMDb, the role of Young Soji is her first! Landing an appearance in any Star Trek property for your first time is pretty damn impressive.

We hope you enjoy the episode.

