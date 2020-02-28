Spurs predicted XI: Mourinho starts £26m man for just third time in the league

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho surely set to make changes.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, with Jose Mourinho still searching for the solution to his striking problem.

Spurs have scored just one goal in their two games since Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane were both sidelined with injury, and they have looked completely out of sorts.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, they face another tough test this weekend.

Wolves have been excellent again this season, and unless Spurs can be more of an attacking threat, they could struggle for points again on Sunday.

Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of options of late, but he does still have changes he can make.

Erik Lamela, the £26 million man (Guardian), will surely come into Tottenham’s line-up at the weekend, and it is difficult to see Dele Alli missing out again.

Lamela has caught the eye off the bench in his last two appearances, and must be in-line for his third league start under Mourinho now.

Tanguy Ndombele struggled once again against Chelsea, with his fitness still being questionable, so he could drop out.

Elsewhere there will be talk about starting Troy Parrott, but it seems more likely that Mourinho will persist with Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn as strikers.