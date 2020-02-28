Sporting director admits reported Leeds target will be sold this summer

Marcelo Bielsa's Championship giants Leeds United are reportedly interested in bringing Staebek star Emil Bohinen to Elland Road.

Reported Leeds United target Emil Bohinen will be sold by Norwegian outfit Staebek this summer, sporting director Inge Olsen has admitted to VG.

The son of former Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers ace Lars Bohinen could be about to follow in his father’s footsteps.

When it comes to Lars, the apple clearly hasn’t fallen too far from the tree. He is also a technically gifted central midfielder blessed with skill, vision and the touch to match.

And, after producing eight assists and four goals for Staebek in the 2019 campaign, the Yorkshire Evening Post reports that the former Sheffield United trainee has registered on the radar of Championship title-chasers Leeds.

Bohinen signed a new contract until 2022 this week but, make no mistake, that does not mean the Norway U21 international will be staying in his homeland for another two years. The plan, Olsen insists, is for a move abroad to be tied up in the summer.

“Now we have half a year to sell Emil, to the right club, at the right time. Zero stress,” the sporting director says. “Emil will not stay here for long, and now it will work well into the summer.”

Bohinen was due to become a free agent in the summer of 2020 but, crucially, Staebek will now be able to demand a considerable transfer fee for one of the most talented youngsters in Scandinavian football.

And given how much Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and co have progressed since linking up with Marcelo Bielsa in West Yorkshire, a potential move to Leeds must have caught Bohinen Jr’s eye.