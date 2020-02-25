Sport Relief Challenge 2020: Who are the celebrities? Where is the Namib Desert?

Sport Relief 2020 is upon us and in typical fashion, a host of celebrities a putting themselves through hell to raise money.

One of the last few things that makes Britain truly great is the population's willingness to donate to charity.

Events such as Children in Need, Comic Relief and Sport Relief always generate huge amounts of money that go to good causes.

On top of that, it always helps when celebrities put themselves through toil to persuade people to part with their hard-earned cash and in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020, that is no different.

MORE SPORT: Formula 1 testing concludes on February 28th

The Sport Relief Challenge 2020

The 2020 Sport Relief The Heat is On Challenge will see eight celebrities embark on an arduous adventure across the colossal Namib Desert.

The celebrities, who we'll get onto in a moment, will be taking part in a 100-mile triathlon event which will see the budding explorers tackle 35°c heat while walking, cycling and skiing (yes skiing) across the vast Namib Desert in the South West corner of Africa.

The Namib Desert adventure began on February 24th and is expected to continue on for four days until Thursday, February 27th.

Which celebrities are taking part?

Taking part in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020 are eight of the UK's best-known faces.

Taking on the Namib Desert Challenge are:

A last-minute change

While the team of celebrities is now completing their challenge in the sweltering heat of the Namib Desert in the African country of Namibia, this wasn't actually the original plan.

The challenge was originally supposed to follow the celebrities across the freezing wilderness of Mongolia but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the event was forced to move to the Namib Desert instead.

Taking its toll

After some smooth progress for the majority of day one, a spanner was thrown into the works thanks to the news that Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw was suffering from heat exhaustion and would have to sit out the final 2km of day one and would also miss all of day two ( February 25th).

The constant sun and 35°c heat in the Namib Desert has clearly taken its toll on the Manchester-born presenter.

But luckily for Grimmy and the reputation of Radio 1, the DJ is expected to return to action for days three and four.

You can keep track of the 2020 Sport Relief Challenge on Sport Relief's social media pages, including Instagram.

Crossing the finish line

After toiling in horrendous heat for four days, the Sport Relief celebrities finally completed their Namib Desert adventure on February 27th, 2020.

Sport Relief's Instagram account captured the moments that the team crossed the finish line and it's safe to say from the look of the celebs as they arrived at their destination that the journey was a tough one.

Be sure to donate to Sport Relief here.