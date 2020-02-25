Sport Relief Challenge 2020: Who are the celebrities? Where is the Namib Desert?

Sport Relief 2020 is upon us and in typical fashion, a host of celebrities a putting themselves through hell to raise money.
One of the last few things that makes Britain truly great is the population's willingness to donate to charity.
Events such as Children in Need, Comic Relief and Sport Relief always generate huge amounts of money that go to good causes.
On top of that, it always helps when celebrities put themselves through toil to persuade people to part with their hard-earned cash and in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020, that is no different.
-
MORE SPORT: Formula 1 testing concludes on February 28th
The Sport Relief Challenge 2020
The 2020 Sport Relief The Heat is On Challenge will see eight celebrities embark on an arduous adventure across the colossal Namib Desert.
The celebrities, who we'll get onto in a moment, will be taking part in a 100-mile triathlon event which will see the budding explorers tackle 35°c heat while walking, cycling and skiing (yes skiing) across the vast Namib Desert in the South West corner of Africa.
The Namib Desert adventure began on February 24th and is expected to continue on for four days until Thursday, February 27th.
View this post on Instagram
Day 1, and we're already struck by troubles! Upon arrival in Namibia, our celebs and crew were lashed with a ‘once-in-a-decade’ storm that flooded the tents- Yikes! Tune in to @bbctheoneshow tonight to see how #TheHeatIsOn dream team got on on the first day of the 100-mile desert challenge!
Which celebrities are taking part?
Taking part in the Sport Relief Challenge 2020 are eight of the UK's best-known faces.
Taking on the Namib Desert Challenge are:
-
Nick Grimshaw - BBC Radio 1 DJ
-
Karim Zeroual - CBBC and Strictly Come Dancing star
-
Frankie Bridge - Singer for girl band The Saturdays
-
Robert Rinder - Star of ITV's Judge Rinder
-
Samantha Womack - Starred as Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders
-
Dr Zoe Williams - NHS doctor and TV star
-
Louise Minchin - BBC Breakfast presenter
-
Krishnan Guru-Murthy - Channel 4 News presenter
View this post on Instagram
News just in... #TheHeatIsOn team have just touched down in Namibia! There's no backing out now. Our celebs have been fully prepped and assessed ahead of the 4 day, 100 mile triathlon in scorching temperatures, and are anxious to get going. Good luck team! Day-to-day coverage of the challenge will commence on Sport Relief platforms soon so watch this space!
A last-minute change
While the team of celebrities is now completing their challenge in the sweltering heat of the Namib Desert in the African country of Namibia, this wasn't actually the original plan.
The challenge was originally supposed to follow the celebrities across the freezing wilderness of Mongolia but due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, the event was forced to move to the Namib Desert instead.
View this post on Instagram
Day 2 did not quite go to plan for some... @nicholasgrimshaw was pulled aside by a medic on Day 1 and it quickly became clear that he had to take some time out of the challenge due to bad heat exhaustion. But with luck, and plenty of rest, he will be joining the team for Day 3! You can do it! Our celebs are undertaking this gruelling challenge across the desert to help fund vital mental health projects in the UK and around the world. And there's still so far left to go. Find out more about the challenge and donate via our link in bio!
Taking its toll
After some smooth progress for the majority of day one, a spanner was thrown into the works thanks to the news that Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw was suffering from heat exhaustion and would have to sit out the final 2km of day one and would also miss all of day two ( February 25th).
The constant sun and 35°c heat in the Namib Desert has clearly taken its toll on the Manchester-born presenter.
But luckily for Grimmy and the reputation of Radio 1, the DJ is expected to return to action for days three and four.
You can keep track of the 2020 Sport Relief Challenge on Sport Relief's social media pages, including Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
What a moment. Another huge well done to @frankiebridge @nicholasgrimshaw @karim__zeroual @krishgm @louiseminchin @judgerinder and @samzjanus for completing #TheHeatIsOn! This team have stuck together and pushed each other through this incredible challenge and made great friendships along the way, all in aid of #SportRelief2020. It's not too late to donate and support via the link in our bio!
Crossing the finish line
After toiling in horrendous heat for four days, the Sport Relief celebrities finally completed their Namib Desert adventure on February 27th, 2020.
Sport Relief's Instagram account captured the moments that the team crossed the finish line and it's safe to say from the look of the celebs as they arrived at their destination that the journey was a tough one.
Be sure to donate to Sport Relief here.
Have something to tell us about this article?