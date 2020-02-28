Some Rangers fans react to Celtic blow, Ally McCoist makes observation

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have progressed in the Europa League, but Celtic have not.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Celtic’s defeat in the Europa League.

Celtic suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening..

The defeat saw the Hoops get knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Rangers won 1-0 against Sporting Braga away from home in Portugal in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie on Wednesday to go though to the last 16 4-2 on aggregate.

Rangers and Celtic are bitter Old Firm rivals, but it would have been great for Scottish football and for neutral fans if both the Gers and the Hoops had progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Celtic going out of the competition, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

And a huge well done to Celtic on they’re hilarious calamity and crashing out of the last 32 Chris mate!! pic.twitter.com/1Ud7khsAPZ — Liam McCluskie (@liammccluskie) February 27, 2020

Celtic can hold their heads high, they have punched above their weight getting this far in the tournament Chris, and have eventually succumb to one of Europe’s giants. Fair play. — Monster Hunter (@munchbunch1) February 27, 2020

Had a strange dream last night that Rangers were through to last 16 of UEL and Celtic got put out by 2 goals in last few minutes. — HughKnewToo (@knew_hugh) February 28, 2020

Another shambolic Celtic performance. Can’t beat the big teams. Leave that to us — We Are Rangers (@SuperRangers_55) February 28, 2020

What a difference a week can make in football. This time last week Celtic were through, rangers were out and Julien was immense — Craig (@craigmoore1981) February 27, 2020

Really bad night forCeltic. And they got beat as-well — HELLO HELLO (@MarkMf15) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Rangers legend Ally McCoist has made an observation about the atmosphere at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

The Scottish Sun quotes McCoist as saying: "Celtic Park has seen some great European nights, but it just didn't seem the same place. "