Some Rangers fans react to Celtic blow, Ally McCoist makes observation

Ally McCoist teams up with Jamie Murray during Andy Murray Live presented by SSE at the SSE Hydro on September 21, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers have progressed in the Europa League, but Celtic have not.

Steven Gerrard the manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Sporting Club Braga and Rangers FC at Estadio Municipal de Braga on...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Celtic’s defeat in the Europa League.

Celtic suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of FC Copenhagen at Celtic Park in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday evening..

The defeat saw the Hoops get knocked out of the competition 4-2 on aggregate.

 

Meanwhile, Rangers won 1-0 against Sporting Braga away from home in Portugal in the second leg of their Round of 32 tie on Wednesday to go though to the last 16 4-2 on aggregate.

Rangers and Celtic are bitter Old Firm rivals, but it would have been great for Scottish football and for neutral fans if both the Gers and the Hoops had progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Celtic going out of the competition, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reacts as his team suffer a 1 - 3 defeat during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Celtic FC and FC Kobenhavn at Celtic Park on February...

Meanwhile, Rangers legend Ally McCoist has made an observation about the atmosphere at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

The Scottish Sun quotes McCoist as saying: "Celtic Park has seen some great European nights, but it just didn't seem the same place. "

Ally McCoist teams up with Jamie Murray during Andy Murray Live presented by SSE at the SSE Hydro on September 21, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

