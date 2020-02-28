Liverpool fans amazed by player Klopp's reportedly 'desperate' to sign

Liverpool are said to be keen on Bayer Leverkusen's attacker Kai Havertz, who was in fine form in the Europa League last night.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kai Havertz, after his starring role for Bayer Leverkusen last night.

The reported Liverpool target scored one goal and claimed an assist, as Leverkusen dumped Porto out of Europe.

Havertz looked so comfortable on the ball through, with Liverpool fans very impressed by his display.

2 Players I really want Liverpool to sign in the summer.

Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen for Midfield and Timo Werner of Leipzig for Centre Foward. These 2 players are both young and posses the quality and hunger to play for a great Club Like Liverpool. Thoughts Reds? #lfc — Ahmet Gocer (@AhmetGocer2) February 27, 2020

Kai Havertz a #LFC target scores one and assists two in tonights UEFA league game. The lad is a talent. — Old git Victor (@OldGit_Victor) February 27, 2020

Havertz involved in every goal today, @LFC sign him now — Trafalgar Law (@ELSerginho) February 27, 2020

Kai Havertz, Porto Away



69 Touches

47/51 Passes (92%)

9/12 Attacking 3rd Passes (75%)

1/1 Long Ball

2/3 Tackles

4 Ball Recoveries

1 Shot

3 Key Passes

2 Assists

1 Goal



Good enough for the boss eh TAG? @TAG2056 — Paul (@OKane_LFC) February 27, 2020

Havertz wow — Prices.LFC (@PTBooms) February 27, 2020

havertz is probably most lfc fans' lowest priority out of werner sancho and him but i love him so much — naby naby naby naby naby naby naby naby naby naby (@origiismydad) February 27, 2020

Havertz is one of the big money targets who Liverpool are thought to be considering moving for.

The attacker, who is capable of playing in either midfield or up-front, has attracted the attention of Klopp, with the Reds considering whether to pay £80 million for him, according to the The Independent.

The Express have gone as far as to say that Klopp is ‘desperate’ to sign Havertz, and his showing last night proved why.

Havertz would add even more creativity to Liverpool’s ranks, and he also would make them even more of a goal threat.

Havertz has hit the back of the net eight times and claimed five assists for Leverkusen this time, which is a credible return for a player who is still only 20.