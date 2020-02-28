Quick links

Liverpool fans amazed by player Klopp's reportedly 'desperate' to sign

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool are said to be keen on Bayer Leverkusen's attacker Kai Havertz, who was in fine form in the Europa League last night.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Kai Havertz, after his starring role for Bayer Leverkusen last night.

The reported Liverpool target scored one goal and claimed an assist, as Leverkusen dumped Porto out of Europe.

Havertz looked so comfortable on the ball through, with Liverpool fans very impressed by his display.

Havertz is one of the big money targets who Liverpool are thought to be considering moving for.

The attacker, who is capable of playing in either midfield or up-front, has attracted the attention of Klopp, with the Reds considering whether to pay £80 million for him, according to the The Independent.

The Express have gone as far as to say that Klopp is ‘desperate’ to sign Havertz, and his showing last night proved why.

 

Havertz would add even more creativity to Liverpool’s ranks, and he also would make them even more of a goal threat.

Havertz has hit the back of the net eight times and claimed five assists for Leverkusen this time, which is a credible return for a player who is still only 20.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media.

