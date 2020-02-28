Quick links

SkySports pundit thinks one player would have already got Leeds United promoted

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates with his teammates at full-time after scoring a last minute goal to win the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and Fulham are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham reacts after missing a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage on February 26, 2020 in London, England.

Tony Gale said on Sky Sports News (7:43pm, February 26, 2020) that Leeds United would have been promoted already if they had Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team.

The former Fulham star rates Mitrovic highly, and he believes that Leeds would have already clinched automatic promotion from the Championship if they had the ex-Newcastle United striker.

Gale said on Sky Sports News (7:43pm, February 26, 2020): “If Leeds had Mitrovic, they would have been home (and dry), I think.”

 

Stats

Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in the Championship and has been superb for Fulham so far this season.

According to WhoScored, the Serbia international has scored 23 goals and provided one assist in 32 Championship appearances this campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham battles with Ben Cabango of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage on February 26, 2020 in...

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old striker scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 37 Premier League games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at the Cottagers during the second half of the 2017-18 season, Mitrovic scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 20 Championship appearances, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, five points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Swansea City at Craven Cottage on February 26, 2020 in London,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

