SkySports pundit thinks one player would have already got Leeds United promoted

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and Fulham are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Tony Gale said on Sky Sports News (7:43pm, February 26, 2020) that Leeds United would have been promoted already if they had Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in their team.

The former Fulham star rates Mitrovic highly, and he believes that Leeds would have already clinched automatic promotion from the Championship if they had the ex-Newcastle United striker.

Gale said on Sky Sports News (7:43pm, February 26, 2020): “If Leeds had Mitrovic, they would have been home (and dry), I think.”

Stats

Mitrovic is one of the best strikers in the Championship and has been superb for Fulham so far this season.

According to WhoScored, the Serbia international has scored 23 goals and provided one assist in 32 Championship appearances this campaign.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old striker scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 37 Premier League games for Fulham, according to WhoScored.

During his loan spell at the Cottagers during the second half of the 2017-18 season, Mitrovic scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 20 Championship appearances, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 65 points from 35 matches, five points clear of third-placed Fulham.